Chris Brown’s Toxic Hint at Rihanna after Her Super Bowl Performance

Chris Brown reacted to Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance, and fans are not happy.

Chris Brown reacted to Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl; however, fans do not agree with it, since it is the singer’s toxic ex they do not want closer to her. And the fact is that the Barbados-born singer made history in the Halftime show after her return to the stage and, in addition, by revealing she’s expecting her second child.

Rihanna’s night at the Super Bowl is already considered one of the most special ones in history. Fans, and celebrities alike, came out to support her, including A$AP Rocky, who proudly applauded the mother of his children’s show. However, there was someone else who also celebrated Riri’s return, Chris Brown, who spoke out after his ex-girlfriend’s show.

Chris Brown Reacted to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

Through his Instagram account, Chris Brown launched a hint to Rihanna after his presentation at the Super Bowl 2023, with whom he maintained a relationship in 2008, although things did not end well at all, as it dealt with a love based on toxicity and violence.

In his Instagram stories, Chris Brown showed support for Rihanna by writing: “Go, Girl,” accompanied by a heart emoji, posted right in the middle of Rihanna’s performance. Riri’s fans were quick to react and totally rejected Chris Brown’s alleged support, as it’s no secret how much pain it caused the singer.

The Toxic Story Behind Rihanna and Chris Brown

Rihanna and Chris Brown met in 2005 when they were just teenagers, and both were struggling to earn a place in the music industry. It was until 2008 that the musicians began to have a romantic relationship and immediately caught the attention of the media, as it was a sincere friendship that turned into love.

Apparently, the couple looked very happy and in love; however, in 2009, rumors of infidelity by the musician arose and, in one of those discussions for that reason, things got worse and what were words, became blows from Chris Brown towards Rihanna.

Rihanna was the victim of serious injuries. The musician did not deny the assaults and turned himself in to the police, for which he was sentenced to community service, domestic violence counseling, and five years of formal probation, plus, of course, he could not go near the singer. Both celebrities kept silent about their relationship for a long time until, at a certain point, Rihanna confessed that Chris had been her first true love and that all the emotions she had experienced back then she channeled it by working on her Rated R album.

Years later, Rihanna and Chris Brown resumed communication, but only to forgive the past and close that stormy cycle. Currently, both are on completely different paths, each living their own lives. Despite being a thing of the past, fans were quick to react to Chris Brown’s hint and wish he wouldn’t get involved in Rihanna’s life once again.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

