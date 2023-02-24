Chris Brown’s Pathetic Response to Haters Who Loathe Him for Hurting Rihanna

Chris Brown continues to get hate from Rihanna fans and reacts to it.

Chris Brown responds to the hate he receives after his relationship with Rihanna and the musician’s name has been trending after reacting to the presentation of his ex-girlfriend at the Super Bowl 2023, a moment that was not well received by the singer’s fans because remember that the relationship between them was extremely toxic and violent, and it was not for less that they canceled it by all possible means.

Several years after their breakup, Rihanna expressed that, despite the pain that their relationship caused her, she preferred to leave the past behind and forgive Chris Brown in order not to live with grudges. Currently, the singer has formed a beautiful family with A$AP Rocky and continued with her life: however, Chris Brown keeps being a burden in her life.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chris Brown Responds to Haters

Rihanna and Chris Brown put an end to their relationship in 2009, after physical aggression by the musician to the singer, a situation that fans have not forgiven. Brown continues to receive attacks and hateful comments through his social networks; however, he is no longer willing to put up with it.

“If you still hate me for a mistake I made when I was 17, please kiss my ass,” Chris Brown wrote through his Instagram stories, although at the time he was 19 and not 17.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I’m 33 years old. I’m tired of you guys following this narrative... you weirdos are the same ones who tune in every week to watch Blueface and Chrisean beat each other up in front of everyone. But is that okay? You all can suck my d***k disrespectfully,” he continued. Apparently, the aggressive thing still won’t come off.

Afterward, Chris Brown attempted to reflect on the “cancellation culture” towards white celebrities, even sharing photos of artists who faced accusations of assault against them, such as Mel Gibson, Nicolas Cage, Charlie Sheen, and Ozzy Osbourne, among others.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“No more fake love from me... stay out of my way, or you will get run over, simple as that. None of you, and I mean none of you, can f*** me,” the musician concluded.

Chris Brown defends himself from backlash over his domestic violence history by sharing white celebrities who also have domestic violence charges.



“Where are the cancel culture with these white artist…” pic.twitter.com/RoZXuO7nYs — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 17, 2023

Rihanna and Chris Brown’s History

Rihanna and Chris Brown met in 2005 when they were both teenagers and were struggling to realize their dreams in music. But it wasn’t until 2008 when they began to have a love relationship that immediately caught the attention of all the cameras, as a long and sincere friendship ended up turning into love.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The couple looked happy and in love at first glance, however, a few years later, rumors of infidelity by Brown towards the singer arose, and in one of the discussions, words turned to blows. Rihanna was the victim of serious injuries by Chris Brown. The singer did not deny the allegations and proceeded to turn himself in to the police, so he was sentenced to community service, counseling, and five years of formal probation, plus, of course, he could not go near the singer.

Years later, both musicians resumed communication but only to forgive the past and close the cycle of their stormy relationship.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte