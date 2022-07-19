Chris Evans has a new goal: he wants to find the woman with whom he will share the rest of his life

The actor said that his main objective at the moment is to find a partner.

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood in recent years. His portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Universe has made him one of the favorites.

Evans is not only famous for this character, as he has captivated the public, especially women, with his kindness on the red carpets he attends, as well as with the sympathy he always shows in each of the interviews he is given.

It was just in an interview he had with Shondaland during the promotion of the movie The Gray Man, where he shares the cast with Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling, that the actor confessed that he is looking for a life partner and that that is his main goal at the moment.

“You know what? We’re going to do it? I’m going to give you a good answer,” he added as his co-worker, De Armas, encouraged him. “The answer would be that maybe I’m focused in depth on finding a partner, you know, someone I want to live with. I love and love what I do, it’s great, I give my all to it, but even this industry is full of doubts, hesitations, and moments where you have to constantly recalibrate your path,” he expressed.

Evans stressed that he loves his work, but wants to find a partner to settle down with and enjoy life beyond the film sets.

“In terms of trying to find something that you really pour yourself into completely, maybe it’s about looking for and finding someone you want to spend your life with,” the Captain America star said. “So maybe that’s what it is.”

His last known formal relationship was with comedian Jenny Slat, from whom he separated in 2018, after two years of dating.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

