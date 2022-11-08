Chris Evans is this year’s new ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ and fans are living

According to People magazine, the actor who gave life to ‘Captain America’, is the sexiest man of the year.

Chris Evans was considered by his fans one of the hottest actors in Hollywood ever since he brought Marvel’s iconic Captain America character to life, however, now that People magazine named him as the sexiest man alive in 2022 it’s all confirmed.

“If you were to tell a middle school-aged Chris Evans that he would one day be named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, ‘he’d be pumped!’” he assured.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The magazine’s 37-year title since 1985, when it chose Mel Gibson, was announced Monday night on both the Stephen Colbert show and the magazine’s website. Evans’ photo shoot along with the exclusive interview the 41-year-old actor gave will be available in full on Friday the 11th when the issue comes out.

“My mom will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about,” he said in a joking tone.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chris Evans talks about fatherhood and marriage

During the interview, Evans acknowledged that among his closest life plans are both fatherhood and marriage. Although during his career he has been able to separate his private life very well and in general he has not been recognized as a stable partner or with whom he has lasted a long time or taken a more important step, rumors (and fans) point out that the actor is dating actress Alba Baptista. So if true, she may become his wife.

Evans also revealed that he has been gradually turning down roles to prioritize his life:

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas. I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return,” he said.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte