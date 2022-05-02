What’s the difference between cold brew and iced coffee?

Those who love cold coffee can drink it even in the middle of winter. If you’ve ever wondered if cold brew and iced coffee are the same, you should take a look at this.

One of my favorite things to do in the coffee shop is to try out a new way to drink coffee. I generally try out new flavors, but I’m constantly on the search for my go-to drink. So, when I saw “cold brew” and “iced coffee,” I was stunned because they’re both cold and served with ice; so, is there actually a difference?

That is why I decided to make some research, and now we can all learn how these two versions of coffee are made and if there’s a difference between them.

What is iced coffee?

Iced coffee is brewed coffee served over ice. This means that getting your coffee will be quick, all your favorite barista has to do is brew as normal, wait for it to cool down, and pour it over ice. Nevertheless, this method dilutes the coffee. If you like making coffee at home, you can avoid the dilution by making it extra strong by doubling the amount of ground coffee that is put in the coffee maker or creating (and using) coffee ice cubes by pouring cooled coffee into an ice cube tray, freezing, and using it for your next cup.

What is cold brew coffee?

The process to make cold brew is a little more complicated because it requires more time. Coarse-ground coffee is steeped in cold water for at least 12 hours, and the longer the coffee sits, the stronger the flavor will be.

Once it’s done steeping, the grounds are filtered out, leaving a coffee concentrate that can be mixed with milk or water and served over ice. Because cold brew coffee is stronger than iced coffee, it doesn’t dilute with ice. The use of time, instead of heat, to extract the coffee’s oils, sugars, and caffeine, means that the result is generally less acidic and bitter than iced coffee.

Is there actually a difference?

The difference comes in the way they are prepared, but it’s actually hard to pinpoint if they taste different. It seems it depends on each person, especially if you are a connoisseur.

Nevertheless, they are widely available during the incoming warmer months, so your order depends on your coffee budget and preference. Tell us if you’ve tried and compared different types of coffee, and which one you like more!

