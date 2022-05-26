An adorable corgi emoji was released to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Meet PJ, the adorable corgi emoji to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee on Twitter.

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated this year a huge milestone. She’s been on the throne for seventy years, becoming the longest-reigning monarch in England’s history. Naturally, such an important occasion deserves an equally majestic celebration, and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been put together for years now.

The Royal Family is ready to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next week on June 5. Among the many preparations for such an important event, the Crown has unveiled an adorable emoji for people to start celebrating ahead on social media. PJ, the cute corgi wearing a purple crown with silver details (the colors of the Jubilee), was presented on Twitter.

Lovely PJ will appear automatically on the platform whenever users include the special hashtags prepared for the Jubilee celebrations. The official hashtags, as can be seen on the tweet, are: #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #PlatinumPartyatthePalace #PlatinumJubileePageant or #TheBigJubileeLunch

Now, PJ is as classic and on point as any emoji could ever be. For decades, the corgi has been a symbol of Queen Elizabeth’s reign as her favorite dog breed. Corgis are the Queen’s non-official standard and one of the most popular merchandising icons with thousands of products with the dog’s breed being sold at the palace’s official shops.

Queen Elizabeth II has owned over 30 corgis during her life and reign and, surprisingly, most of them have been descendants of Susan, her very first corgi, given to her as a present on her 18th birthday. Fun fact, she wasn’t the first to introduce corgis into the Royal Family. Her father, King George VI, loved the breed as well and introduced the first Windsor corgi in 1933, it was called Dookie.

