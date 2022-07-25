David Warner, the antagonist of ‘Titanic’ died at 80

His last film was ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ in 2018.
Titanic remains one of the most iconic films of all time and every one of the characters and actors who played them are recognized by millions. One of the great characters that made us shudder and doubt about human evil was undoubtedly Spicer Lovejoy, Cal Hockley’s valet, and a great antagonist in the film.
Sadly, the British actor who played Lovejoy, David Warner, has died at the age of 80 as a result of cancer, after a long and distinguished career in film, theater, and television, his family announced Monday.
The English performer, who played a supporting role in films such as Straw Dogs (1971) and The Omen (1976), died in the early hours of Sunday morning at Denville Hall, a well-known retirement home for artists in London.
“For the past 18 months, he faced his diagnosis with his characteristic elegance and dignity,” explained those close to him in the note.
They recalled that, during a 60-year career, Warner had been a “highly respected film, theater, radio voice and television” actor, until his last big-screen role as Admiral Bloom in Mary Poppins Returns (2018).
For some directors, he became a cult actor, as in the case of American Sam Peckinpah, who counted on him for films such as the aforementioned Straw Dogs, The Ballad Of Cable Hogue (1970), and Cross of Iron (1976).
“He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and remembered as a big-hearted, generous, and compassionate man, partner, and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched so many for so many years,” the statement added.
Text courtesy of EFEPodría interesarte