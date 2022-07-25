David Warner, the antagonist of ‘Titanic’ died at 80

His last film was ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ in 2018.

Titanic remains one of the most iconic films of all time and every one of the characters and actors who played them are recognized by millions. One of the great characters that made us shudder and doubt about human evil was undoubtedly Spicer Lovejoy, Cal Hockley’s valet, and a great antagonist in the film.

Sadly, the British actor who played Lovejoy, David Warner, has died at the age of 80 as a result of cancer, after a long and distinguished career in film, theater, and television, his family announced Monday.

Very sad to hear of David Warner's passing, an actor with a huge legacy on stage & screen and unforgettable roles in; Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment, Straw Dogs, From Beyond The Grave, The Omen, Time After Time, Time Bandits, Tron, Titanic and much more. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/sBh4VVvEfH — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 25, 2022

The English performer, who played a supporting role in films such as Straw Dogs (1971) and The Omen (1976), died in the early hours of Sunday morning at Denville Hall, a well-known retirement home for artists in London.

“For the past 18 months, he faced his diagnosis with his characteristic elegance and dignity,” explained those close to him in the note.

They recalled that, during a 60-year career, Warner had been a “highly respected film, theater, radio voice and television” actor, until his last big-screen role as Admiral Bloom in Mary Poppins Returns (2018).

Very sad to hear the news of David Warner’s passing. I worked with him on an anthology based on an H.P. Lovecraft story with Jeffrey Combs. He was so purely an actor’s actor, so real, so focused and a delightful person. Rip to one of the best character actors of all time. pic.twitter.com/YWN9TJd3iJ — Barbara Crampton (@barbaracrampton) July 25, 2022

For some directors, he became a cult actor, as in the case of American Sam Peckinpah, who counted on him for films such as the aforementioned Straw Dogs, The Ballad Of Cable Hogue (1970), and Cross of Iron (1976).

“He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and remembered as a big-hearted, generous, and compassionate man, partner, and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched so many for so many years,” the statement added.

Text courtesy of EFE

