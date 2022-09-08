ADVERTISING

Gordon Ramsay and other top chefs get beat by Mexican farm cook on YouTube’s list

By:
Yazmín Veloz
 - September 8, 2022

Yazmín Veloz
Doña Ángela has topped some of the most renowned chefs in the world with her food channel where she shares homemade recipes.

Mexican grandmother Ángela is generating a stir on the Internet, as her channel De Mi rancho a tu cocina has surpassed in reproductions some of the great gastronomy personalities, such as chefs Gordon Ramsay and Martha Stewart.

According to the Latinometrics platform, Doña Ángela is a YouTube star in Latin America, ranking fourth on the platform in the category of cooking channels. The woman, originally from Michoacán, shares with her four million followers, traditional recipes of Mexican gastronomy, as well as basic everyday dishes.

This recognition comes from the fact that her videos have many more views than international culinary figures such as Gordon Ramsay, who has 5 times more subscribers than Doña Ángela, as well as Martha Stewart.

Another remarkable achievement of Doña Ángela is that while both celebrities have large production equipment to make their videos, Doña Ángela cooks in a humble place, and her daughters are the ones who record all the content with their own phones. One of the clearest examples is her video in which she teaches how to prepare green enchiladas, which has accumulated 11 million views since its publication in November 2019.

How did Doña Ángela’s story begin?

It was August 20, 2019, when Doña Ángela uploaded the first video on her YouTube channel, De mi rancho a tu cocina. There Doña Ángela explains how to prepare the traditional huitlacoche (corn mushroom).

This clip went viral, and the Mexican cook became famous, even two months after this first publication, her channel reached 100,000 subscribers, and it only took a little more time to reach one million subscribers. For this reason, the recognition she is receiving is important to continue highlighting the importance of traditional cooks in Mexico.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

