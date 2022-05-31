Trump had a crush on Princess Diana. He gave her “the creeps,” according to a friend

Donald Trump had a big crush on Princess Diana and he acted upon it after the princess’ divorce.

There’s no doubt that Princess Diana left a great impression on most of the world with her beauty and great heart. But there was one person who seemed to be obsessed with the ‘People’s Princess.’ In recent years, we’ve seen how former President Donald Trump has attacked Harry and Meghan constantly making us wonder why is he so concerned about what the Sussexes say and do? Perhaps it all has to do with his long-life crush on Princess Di.

On the eve of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, the then-president took social media to rant about the couple, in response, netizens resurfaced a pretty unpleasant interview Trump had with the famous radio host Howard Stern. There, Stern asks the future president why people think “it’s egotistical of you to say you could’ve gotten with Lady Di?” He added, “you could’ve gotten her, right? You could’ve nailed her?” Trump simply responded he thought “he could have.”

This wasn’t the only time the former POTUS talked about Princess Diana; as we said, she was some sort of obsession for him. One time he just said he believed Diana was magnificent, “truly a woman with great beauty.” And of course, he didn’t stop praising her in public, he tried to woo her.

According to TV anchor Selina Scott, who was a very close friend of Diana, Donald Trump saw her as the “ultimate trophy wife,” and he was determined to get her. Right after Diana divorced Prince Charles in 1996, Trump saw a window of opportunity. He started sending luxurious and pompous bouquets of flowers to Diana at her residence in Kensington Palace. But how did the former Princess take it?

Not so well. According to Scott, “as the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her.” Not only that, it seems that rather than being honored by the attention, of Princess Diana, Trump wasn’t a very likable character. In fact, Scott adds that the former President gave Princess Diana “the creeps.”

Trump even made his wishes to woo the Princess public some months after her terrible passing in August 1997. He claimed he wanted to “get romantically involved with her. Years after her death, he published in his autobiography he only had one regret regarding women, that he “never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer.” Well, it seems he had the chance; however, his advances weren’t received as he wished.

The only thing he was right about was the perception the world had about her. “I couldn’t help but notice how she moved people. She lit up the room with her charm, her presence. She was a genuine princess; a dream lady.”

