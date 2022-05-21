Elon Musk deems flight attendant’ accusations as “utterly untrue”

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, also said he’s been target of a political attack.

Elon Musk has been making all news outlets for the past couple of months. After the controversy around him buying Twitter (which is now on hold until he gets a report on the number of fake accounts on the platform), the SpaceX and Tesla mogul has once again made it to the news after sharing his political views. Now, in what he considers to be a political attack, media outlet Business Insider shared the story of a former flight attendant that worked for Musk’s company who claims that the mogul harassed her and exposed himself to her during a flight to London.

The story, retold by a friend of the attendant, claims that she was a cabin member working for SpaceX’s corporate jet fleet. It all happened back in 2016, when, as she claims Musk exposed himself and touched her inappropriately. According to her, Musk also offered to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

And, for the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

The attendant, whose name was kept anonymous on the article, told her friend what had happened and also said that the company encouraged her to get licensed as a masseuse to attend Musk on his flights. The incident happened after giving one of those massages in Musk’s private cabin. According to the friend, the attendant refused the proposition at the moment but she soon realized there had been retaliation on Musk’s side. “She started to feel as if she was receiving some sort of retaliation where her shifts were cut back, and she was starting to feel really stressed.”

Business Insider then claims that two years later, in 2018, the flight attendant understood that her career at SpaceX had no future and decided to complain to the Human Resources department. She was summoned to a reunion with Musk present where both allegedly got to an agreement, and she was paid 250 thousand dollars in exchange for promising not to sue.

The agreement supposedly also included signing a non-disclosure document and a non-disparagement clause to prevent her from discussing publicly any matter regarding Elon Musk and his businesses.

Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

The story published by Business Insider this Thursday, May 19, went viral immediately to the point that Musk took Twitter to comment on it saying that the accusations were “utterly untrue.” The Tesla CEO also claimed that “the attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook.” In the meantime, the accusations made Tesla’s shares drop 6%.

