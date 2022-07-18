Emilia Clarke opens up about experiencing two aneurysms while doing ‘Game of Thrones’

The “Game of Thrones” star even lost her memories temporarily.

Our beloved Khaleesi was tough and mighty while just (... at first). Outside Westeros, Emilia Clarke, who gave life to the iconic, and by the end deranged, Queen of the Seven Kingdoms and the Andals, was going through her own extenuating journey. While promoting her new project The Seagull, a play by Anton Chekhov, and her debut at London’s West End, Clarke opened up about how was it for her to experience two life-threatening aneurysms while playing the iconic Game of Thrones character.

According to the actress, she experienced “the most excruciating pain.” The first aneurysm event happened in 2011, just after wrapping up filming the first season of the series. The second one occurred in 2013, and according to Clarke, “it was incredibly helpful to have ‘Game of Thrones’ sweep me up ad give me that purpose.”

What is an aneurysm?

Simply speaking, an aneurysm is a lump in a blood vessel that can be caused by weakness in the vessel’s wall. So, as the blood keeps passing through that weakened wall, the pressure causes a bulge inside the blood vessel. Most common aneurysms happen in the arteries near the heart and the brain.

When it comes to brain aneurysms, the official name is an intracranial or cerebral aneurysm. In most cases, symptoms appear right after the bugle bursts or ruptures being an extremely dangerous situation for the patient. Once this happens, the condition is known as subarachnoid hemorrhage.

Amongst the aneurysms symptoms that most people experience are excruciating headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomit, and pain in the eyes when in contrast with light.

How did Emilia Clarke experience both aneurysms?

Another important thing to notice about cerebral aneurysms is that in many cases once the bulge ruptures it can cause brain damage in the region. According to Emilia Clark, it’s impressive how she’s been able to live a normal life considering “the amount of my brain that is no longer usable. She added, “it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions.”

The 35-year-old actress gave a bit of context to what happened to her brain. In her words, “as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it’s gone. And so the blood finds a different route to get around, but then whatever bit it’s missing is therefore gone.” Her first aneurysm in 2011, caused her a stroke and a subarachnoid hemorrhage as mentioned. She had to be taken into surgery, and the whole process caused her a condition “called aphasia, a consequence o the trauma my brain had suffered.” This, by the way, is the same condition Bruce Willis has been recently diagnosed with.

Not being able to remember her own name among other things, was extremely challenging for Clarke, who even considered looking for assistance to end her life. As she recalled, “in my worst moments, I wanted to pull the plug. I asked the medical staff to let me die. My job, my entire dream of what my life would be, centered on language, on communication. Without that, I was lost.”

The aphasia was only temporary in Clarke’s case although two years later she had to undergo another surgery after finding she was having another aneurysm about to burst. This time, since it was found on time, she only had to endure the traumatic medical complications of surgery but was able to recover faster and go back to work.

Having two life-threatening medical events can be fatal for most people so Clarke was been quite aware of how lucky she’s been. She added that she’s “in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that.” Aware of that luck she decided to found her charity SameYou to raise funds for people enduring brain injuries and strokes.

She also has spoken up about how these scary moments have given her a new perspective on life and beauty standards:

“The happy moments and being happy is what you’re going to see on your deathbed. You’re not going to remember the times when you took that super-cute selfie.”

