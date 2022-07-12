Succession, Euphoria, and Stranger Things are among the 2022 Emmy nominees

These are the best tv series released on 2021 and that now will compete for an Emmy Award.

All indications are that 2022 was a big year for television, or at least television in its least conventional form, as most of the series nominated for an Emmy Award this 2022 aired exclusively on digital platforms.

“Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” “The White Lotus,” “Euphoria” and “Stranger Things” are among the nominees for the 74th American Academy of Television Awards.

The drama series “Succession,” available on HBO Max, scored 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” (also on HBO Max) both with 20.

This time, none of the three productions with the most nominations will compete in the same category. “Succession” will compete for best drama series, “Ted Lasso” for best comedy, and “The White Lotus” will aspire to become the best miniseries of the year.

Despite the success of “Succession” with 25 nominations, it is still far from the all-time record of nominations for a drama series set by “Game of Thrones” with 32 in 2019.

“Succession,” which already won in the best drama series category in 2020, will compete this year with “The Squid Game,” “Stranger Things,” “Ozark,” “Better Call Saul,” “Euphoria,” “Severance” and “Yellowjackets.”

Meanwhile, the 20 nominations for the comedy “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+), which swept the board last year winning 7 awards, mark a record close to that of “30 Rock” in 2009, when it became the most-nominated series of this genre in history with 22 nominations.

Also competing for the Emmy for Best Comedy Series are “Hacks,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

“The White Lotus” will compete for the Emmy for best-limited series (miniseries) with other formats such as “Inventing Anna,” “The Dropout,” “Dopesick” and “Pam & Tommy.”

Thus, the HBO platform managed to place two of its productions, “Succession” and “The White Lotus”, among the three with the highest number of nominations. A top 3 that completes Apple TV+ thanks to “Ted Lasso” for this edition to be held on September 12 in Los Angeles.

