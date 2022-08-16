Ezra Miller acknowledges he has “complex mental health problems” and will seek help

EFE - The American actor Ezra Miller, 29, famous for playing the superhero The Flash in the DC Comics universe and who in recent months has accumulated allegations of abuse and mistreatment, has acknowledged having “complex mental health problems”.

“After going through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering from complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” the star said in a written statement published by Variety magazine.

“I want to apologize to anyone I may have alarmed or upset with my behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work so that I can return to a healthy, safe, and productive phase of my life,” he added.

The downfall of Ezar Miller

The actor who became known for independent films such as “We Need to Talk About Kevin” or “The Perks of Being an Outcast” made headlines for reasons unrelated to his work for the first time in April 2020, when a video was released showing him grabbing the neck and throwing to the ground a female fan who came to dance with him in a bar in Reykjavik.

In March of this year, he was arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment at a bar and was recently charged with burglary and trespassing in Vermont for taking bottles from a home in the absence of their owners.

More alarming was a complaint from a mother accusing him of manipulating and restraining her 18-year-old daughter in her home and from another Massachusetts woman who obtained a restraining order against the actor for threats and for acting inappropriately with her 12-year-old son.

In addition, last June 23, Rolling Stone magazine published that a mother with three children surrounded by guns was living in his Vermont estate; it was a 25-year-old woman from Hawaii who claimed to be fleeing a violent relationship while the father denounced Miller for having taken his children.

All these allegations have posed a problem for Warner, which has pending release, tentatively for June 23, 2023, the movie “The Flash”, starring Miller.

