These are the trendy haircuts everyone will have this fall

Want a makeover? Why not start with you hair with these trendy styles for fall/winter 2022.

It seems that this season is when we are all tempted to experiment with our hair and what better than doing it following the trends of 2022 to give a plus to our look?

Hair is a key piece when it comes to dressing, as we usually style it to highlight our outfit, that’s why if you are thinking of changing your look, here are the trendy haircuts for fall-winter 2022.

Long bob

This haircut has become the protagonist of the catwalks, as it is the ideal cut for all those who like the classic without losing the style.

Being a cut that maintains the balance between short and long, it allows you to play with styles, wearing it straight, curly, with waves, or natural.

Tomboy look

Short hair with a masculine style is the only risky look that if you dare will be a hit everywhere.

This haircut pronounces the features of the face, but it is also extremely comfortable because it does not need so much maintenance and is easy to comb, however, when you manage it you will look extremely elegant.

Shag

The natural style allows curly, straight and even those with broken hair to enjoy a very cool, relaxed look that they can use to express their own style.

This cut revolutionized the 1970s and is back to dominate Fall/Winter 2022.

Straight length

One of the most difficult to maintain, as it requires a lot of care, as well as representing youth and vitality.

You can go for a straight style with inward ends or small waves, as they will give you a sophisticated and elegant touch.

Mini bob

This sophisticated style is extremely minimalist and is key to reinventing many women’s personalities by bringing a touch of youthfulness.

The only problem with this style is that it is ideal for women with straight hair because it is easy to manage and with natural makeup it helps to emphasize the features of the face.

Mullet

This cut is extremely popular with both men and women and is here to stay for many more seasons.

It helps you get out of your comfort zone and is the perfect ally for women with curly hair because it helps to harmonize the features of your face.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

