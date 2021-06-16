10 Fourth Of July Snack Ideas For You To Get Patriotic At Home

The Fourth Of July is all about celebrating the foundation of this great country. The best way to do it? Red, white and blue food.

The best way to celebrate the 4th of July, or any other important date for that matter, is not by drinking, dressing up, or getting together with your awkward family members. The best way to celebrate American independence is with food. Now, a barbecue that includes T-bones, brisket, baby back ribs, mac and cheese, hot dogs, and cornbread goes without saying. But what if you’re looking for something sweeter, especially snacks that are easy to make at home?

We’ve done a selection of the best and most delicious-looking treats we could find that still capture the essence of living and eating in this beautiful country. Even if you’re having a barbecue for the celebration of the Declaration of Independence, and even if you find yourself outside the United States, hell, even if it’s not the Fourth of July at all, here are some ideas for snacks you can make right at home.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might find interesting: The not-so-Mexican origins of the Margarita cocktail and how to prepare it

There are a couple of rules for 4th of July desserts, given that there’s plenty of room to play with in terms of shapes and colors. I’ve got three words for you: Red, White, and Blue. Use them!

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

As you might guess, the colors are used to imitate the American flag, which was first born when the Thirteen Colonies declared their independence from Great Britain. The flag then was similar to the one we have now: thirteen stripes alternating between red and white in honor of the thirteen original colonies that were founded on the East Coast: Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Connecticut, Massachusetts Bay, Maryland, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Virginia, New York, North Carolina, and Rhode Island and Providence Plantations. It also featured a blue square on the top left corner with thirteen stars forming a circle. We’ve come a long way, featuring 50 stars now, and the more the merrier!

Whatever it is you decided to make as a snack, here are a few ideas that you can make at home. Some of it involves baking, but there’s also plenty of blueberries, strawberries, and sprinkles! Have fun and a happy Fourth of July!

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Flag Jell-o with Whipped Cream

Red, White and Blue popcorn

Patriotic Cupcakes

Pretzel Sticks with White Chocolate

Flag Fruit Toast

Decorated Strawberries with Chocolate

Red, White, and Blue Layer Cake

Colorful Frosted Cookies

Apple, Berries, and Strawberry Lemonade

Fruit Platter





Podría interesarte