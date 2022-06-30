Icebreaker facts about the 4th of July that only an “A” history student knows

Starting from the fact that the Declaration of Independence was not even signed on the 4th of July!

There is no more important day for the United States of America than the 4th of July. This particular date marks the ending of it being a British colony to turn into a fully independent and democratic country.

On this day, we use to celebrate with huge barbecues, displaying our pride in the American flag colors and of course, the traditional fireworks, but this has not always been the same. Starting from the fact that the Declaration of Independence was not even signed on the 4th of July!

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

That is why here are some facts that only an “A” student could know about Independence Day and some other random but curious facts about his date that will definitely serve as icebreakers for your barbecue gathering.

The Declaration of Independence wasn’t’ sign in July at all

Let’s start with the most important and maybe shocking for some. The Declaration of Independence wasn’t’ signed on July 4th, 1776, it is all an idealized representation of the moment the Founding Fathers decided to break ties with the British Empire.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Actually, the 4th of July of 1776 was the day the document was formally dated, finalized, and adopted by the Continental Congress, which by the war voted for independence on July 2.

The official declaration was finalized and printed, with all the signatures it needed, on August 2! Almost a month after the day that is officially recognized.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The first state to recognize the 4th of July was Massachusetts

It was not until July 3, 1781, that Massachusetts recognized the 4th of July as an official holiday. By the time, not even New Year’s Day, Christmas, or even Thanksgiving were designated as a federal holiday. They were recognized as such, together with Independence Day, until June 28, 1870.

Fireworks were not the first display of celebration

The first firework show to celebrate Independence Day was until 1777 and took place in Philadelphia, as a Virginia newspaper described a “grand exhibition of fireworks, which began and concluded with thirteen rockets on the commons, and the city was beautifully illuminated.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Coincidence? Three presidents have died on the Fourth of July

As you read it. Throughout all American history, three Presidents have passed away on the exact same July 4th, being Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, and James Monroe.

Food and fireworks are a big part of the expenses

As you can imagine, there is no complete Independence Day celebration without a good barbecue, lots of hotdogs and desserts, and of course, a great fireworks show. And all that takes a big chunk of the celebratory budgets.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to a 2017 American Pyrotechnics Association projection, each Fourth of July occurs around 15,000 fireworks displays, and its pricing can go anywhere from 8,000 to 2 million dollars for larger cities.

As for the food, is estimated that this 2022, Americans will spend around 7.7 billion dollars on snacks, barbecues, and treats to celebrate the Fourth of July. That means, that every person that participates in a barbecue, outdoor cookout, or picnic will spend around 84 dollars, according to the National Retail Federation.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

And of course, drinks are not left aside. The Beer Institute estimates that on this day, around 1 billion dollars will be spent on beer and 560 million on wine.

How are you celebrating?

Podría interesarte