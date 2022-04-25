How Gen Zers are changing the way we use social media

Known as heavy social media users, Gen Zers are changing how social media is used, adapting it to how they see the world and themselves.

Gen Z is the generation referred to those born between 1997 and 2012, where the oldest are now young adults in their early 20′s that are starting to enter the job market.

They are known as the first generation of true “digital natives,” where they’ve never known a time without researching things on the internet, sending instant messages, or being able to see videos online. They also are the first generation that is active and available for almost 24 hours a day.

Gen Zers have a heavy social media usage to create connections, consume multimedia, play games, and share content. Being used to technology 24/7, Gen Zers are definitely changing the way social media is used.

Snapchat, Inc. and Crowd DNA surveyed nearly 5,000 Gen Zers, interviewed youth experts, and did a week-long ethnography to understand how social media has changed and keeps changing. They ended up with four ways that Gen Zers are changing social media.

Gen Zers want to be true to who they are

For this generation, “being true to who they are” is the most important thing, especially after the last 2 years. They are looking for authenticity in themselves, but also in all of society, which changes the way we communicate digitally.

Gen Zers seek to have greater transparency, and to them having an online life is something that feels real, fulfilling, and genuinely fun. They also have a big sense of resilience, seeing challenges as an opportunity to grow and discover new parts of themselves.

Gen Zers want to have positive environments in which they get the chance to grow stronger and feel supported. This translates to apps, where a vast majority of gen zers focus on using those that feel like positive environments for them, but also on living in the moment. Being able to do this is a way for them to escape the external pressures of expectations being put on their generation and explore themselves any way they like.

Naturally, all of this also relates to how Gen Z consumes brands; they search for brands that complement their spaces (filled with supported and encouraged self-expression and self-exploration). So, they won’t accept any brand in their spaces.

They enjoy creative visual communication, like AR

Gen Z is used to communicating visually, this includes digital avatars, emojis, gifs, photos, videos, and even augmented reality experiences. They use this type of communication to build stronger relationships and connect creatively and expressively.

As a “digital native” generation, they see augmented reality (AR) as a way to have greater personalization in the things they consume, mostly when it comes to brands. AR is also being used as an immersive way to play games, enhance their entertainment experiences, and even learn new skills.

Gen Zers are reshaping online shopping

The search for immersive and personalized experiences also comes to shopping, especially when it comes to ads.

This is another way that AR is being used is in shopping, where people can try on different things in a digital space before purchasing. If you’ve ever used a filter to try on glasses in a social media app, you can thank Gen Z for that. These digital experiences also look to create more fun and social activities to feel connected with friends and family, along with helping create that sense of community Gen Zers love.

They think about the wider social implications of their actions

Every Gen Zer has a social issue that they’re really passionate about, especially when it comes to the environment, diversity, and body positivity. This means that they are a generation that focuses on the collective good, so they’re not scared to talk about social and political issues, especially after the last two years.

But this generation also invests time in self-care and collective care. They agree that spending time with close friends is the simplest way to feel happier, and a lot of them connect with their communities to deal with stress.

This means that the digital space must change because brands need to build a meaningful connection with this generation, and they can’t be afraid to talk about the problems they deem important.

Gen Zers expect brands to have the same values as them so that they can support, promote, and stand behind them. But they also have to be open, honest, and clear about their values, motivations, and goals.

