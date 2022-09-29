Golden Milk: How to make the delicious and relaxing beverage in five minutes

The famous golden milk has properties that are good for health.

Golden milk is one of the drinks that have been trendy in the past years, as it has properties that can be beneficial for our body because its main ingredient is turmeric. The origin of this drink is Ayurveda, an ancestral Hindu medicine, called Haldi ka doodh, used by people to alleviate certain types of conditions. When it reached the West it was named golden milk due to the mesmerizing color it gets when mixing milk with turmeric.

What are the properties of golden milk?

Before delving into it, it should be clarified that being a drink made with natural ingredients, it shouldn’t be considered a medicine, nor should it be substituted in medical treatments, but its benefits can be used as a complement.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

One of the main properties that the Arthritis Foundation cites is that turmeric has an anti-inflammatory capacity that could reduce the pain felt by people with arthritis in their joints. It is also a good ally to reduce cholesterol in the blood. In addition, recent studies have shown that turmeric is good for the nervous system, so this drink will help you rest better at night, and so, it can help you cope with insomnia.

In addition, there are no scientific studies that prove that this milk can cures diseases, so it must be prepared and consumed responsibly, without advertising it as a “miracle” drink. Although it has many benefits and is prepared naturally without synthetic additives, its consumption should be moderated, especially for people who have certain contraindications. For instance, experts suggest that people suffering from liver disease or pregnant women should not consume it.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In the case of those who are going to undergo surgery, since it helps to prevent blood clots from forming, they should avoid consuming golden milk, since it has properties that could interfere with their organism.

Golden Milk Recipe

Ingredients

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon ginger zest

½ liter of warm milk

Powdered cinnamon

How to Prepare Golden Milk

Heat the milk over medium heat and add all the ingredients. Stir and wait until the milk froths and serve in a cup. If you want it to taste sweeter, you can add a touch of cinnamon powder or natural honey.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It should be noted that the flavor of the golden milk is strong because of the turmeric, also due to the ginger it has some spiciness, so you should not expect it to be a sweet drink.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte