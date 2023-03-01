Is Hailey Trying to Copy Selena? The Tattoos and Details That Could Confirm It

Internet users have generated a new discussion: what if Hailey Bieber has only sought to be like Selena Gomez by copying her style and even her tattoos? This evidence apparently proves it.

What if everything Hailey Bieber has done against Selena Gomez has been… because she tries to be like her? In social media, the discussion has been generated that, apparently, Justin Bieber’s wife has sought to imitate the singer on more than one occasion, and there is evidence that supports the argument.

Internet users have found clues from clothing, style, and tastes, to some very similar tattoos, although some say that the situation is the other way around, which means: that it is Selena who has sought to imitate Hailey. Who is the real authentic between the two? Perhaps these details will help you know.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Do Hailey and Selena Have Matching Tattoos?

The first detail that attracts the most attention in this “fight” about imitations is a tattoo that the two celebrities have in the same area: it is an italicized “g,” hidden in plain sight since they both have it behind their left ear. Selena’s mark is located a little lower, near the neck, and is a kind of honor to her younger sister, Gracie (hence the “g,” according to fans).

On the other hand, Hailey’s is closer to the ear, and according to some sites, it refers to Georgia, the daughter of a Christian pastor to whom both the model and her husband have been very close for a few years.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, there are internet users who have mocked Hailey and her tattoo, saying that the “g” actually refers to the phrase “Gotta keep an eye out for Selener,” which the singer Nicki Minaj included in the song “Beauty and a Beat,” in collaboration with Justin.

Many say that, in reality, Hailey only sought to copy Selena’s tattoo in a similar space simply to attract attention and that the proof that this is real is on one of her fingers.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Stephen Baldwin’s daughter also has an italicized “j” marked on the ring finger of one of her hands, just at the same height where Selena, on her own hand, wore a ring with the same letter, which is Justin Bieber’s initial.

And to top it off, the two celebrities also have a phrase tattooed on their backs in italics, which are not the same and not even made in the same font type, but it is a curious thing that both marks are practically at the same height, and have a very similar ripple.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The times Hailey “stole” Selena’s style

There are plenty of compilation videos on TikTok that show that Hailey has indeed sought to own Selena’s style of clothing on more than one occasion, and the biggest proof they share is the years apart in which one and the other used the garments.

And this has been happening for years: for example, in March 2016, Selena wore a two-piece outfit, a red hoodie, and pants, which she combined with white heels, and was caught wearing it while leaving an airport; a year later, Hailey was caught wearing a similar outfit, which she changed up slightly with black heels.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Other clothes and styles that the model, apparently, also imitated include:

A white dress with polka dots combined with a black jacket, worn in May 2016, and which Hailey recreated in October of the same year but with a beige dress.

A leather jacket that Selena wore in 2014 with a braided hairstyle and sunglasses, which Hailey used later in that same year.

A gold-patterned lace dress Selena wore to the 2012 Venice Film Festival, and which Hailey half-recreated in 2014, with a lace bodice and silver-patterned top much like Selena’s.

What do you think? Are they mere coincidences? Or has Haliley Bieber really sought to be like Selena Gomez at every opportunity she could?

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte