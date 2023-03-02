Not Only Selena! Hailey Bieber Would’ve Also Stolen the Identity of ‘Rhode’

Hailey Bieber also has some problems nowadays... in legal matters, since she is currently fighting a copyright infringement lawsuit for her makeup and skincare brand Rhode.

It seems that Hailey Bieber is used to copying things from other people, since she has not only tried to imitate Selena Gomez’s style but also sought to make a success that did not correspond to her makeup brand, Rhode, which is currently in a lawsuit battle. Let us explain why.

Rhode: Hailey Bieber’s Makeup and Skincare Brand

Around 2020, just during the first moments of the Covid-19 lockdown, a film that not many saw in theaters was released. Its plot seems to exemplify very well what is happening between Hailey Bieber and her brad Rhode.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In Like a Boss, Salma Hayek played a successful businesswoman who sought to buy from a couple of friends and investors a makeup and skincare brand that was achieving considerable success. However, things did not end up going well for any of the three parties involved, since each one had a different vision of what they wanted to do with the brand, and in the end, everything ended up collapsing.

Well, the case of Hailey Bieber and Rhode is a bit similar but it follows another root: what would have happened if the friends had refused to sell their brand to a mega-corporation (or, in this case, to a mega influencer)? That is precisely what happened: according to Vanity Fair, Rhode is a makeup, skincare products, and clothing brand created and registered by two friends, Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, which began to achieve considerable success in recent years, something that Hailey Bieber noticed through social media.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

One day, Hailey approached the businesswomen and told them that she wanted to buy them the brand and its concept, but the girls said no. And Hailey, infatuated as she was with having a label named after her (and her mother’s) middle name, simply decided to give it a run for its money by launching her own line under the same title.

That’s right: she did not care that Rhode was a registered brand, and she moved on from Khatu and Vickers’ attempts to deal with the situation on a “you and you” confrontation before having to go to court for copyright infringement.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Hailey Bieber: sued, but not defeated

In the end, what had to happen happened: the original creators of Rhode filed a lawsuit in court for copyright infringement, and a month after launching the lawsuit, they had to add an emergency letter motion in response to a YouTube documentary Hailey released about her firm.

The documentary was called The Making of Rhode, and it follows the alleged great efforts of the influencer to grow her makeup and skincare line in a fairly competitive environment in which even one of her friends, Kylie Jenner, has been searching for renown for years.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We were forced to file a lawsuit against Haily Bieber and her skin-care line that launched last week and that is using the brand name ‘Rhode’. We didn’t want to file this lawsuit, but we had to protect our business. While a global brand, we are still a young and growing company, and we cannot overcome a celebrity with Hailey’s following using our company’s name to sell related products,” the plaintiffs commented in a statement at the time of filing the lawsuit.

However, as much as some people deny it, nepotism exists, and among members of high places it is even more evident: in this case, instead of doing the right thing and asking Hailey to stop selling her brand until the matter was clarified, a judge allowed her to continue selling her products until everything is cleared up, which is a major blow to the business of Khatu and Vickers.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We are pleased with the court’s thorough order denying the plaintiff’s motion to preliminarily enjoin Hailey’s new company and the skin-care line,” commented on the matter Michael Rhodes, the Bieber family lawyer, at the time of the presentation of the judgment in favor of his client.

Although it is not a real victory for Justin Bieber’s wife, the original Rhode spokespersons stated that they are sure they will win the case in the end because they have all the legal evidence in order.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“‘Rhode’ is our name and brand, we built it, and federal, and state laws protect it. We ask Hailey to achieve her goals without using the brand name and have spent the last nine years building,” they added.

Unfortunately, this litigation has been unchanged since July of last year, though Hailey even launched a new signature collection last November. Will she get away with all this? What do you think?

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte