Save your hair from the pool! Before and after tips to keep it healthy and gorgeous during your vacations

Planning on spending the day by the pool or on the beach? Do not forget about your hair and prevent damages with this tips.

Everybody loves a couple of days free of work to spend at the beach, either you are on a summer vacation or just a quick hideaway, your body and your mind will appreciate this break. But if you are not cautious enough, there will be someone who will not like your beach weekend, and that is your hair.

We all know that protecting your skin from the sun rays is very important not only to avoid sunburns but to prevent any other diseases. But, just like you care for your skin, you should be caring for your hair.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Excessive sunlight, dehydration, sea salt, and even chlorine water and excessive humidity can damage it leaving it brittle, tangled, and if it is color treated, even greenish.

So, what to do to protect your hair from the pool and most of all, from your beach vacations? Worry not, we’ve got you covered, and here are seven tips to prevent damage.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Shower before hitting the pool

The common thing is to shower after a good dip in the pool, however rinsing your hair before will be the best thing to do. Why? Well, it turns out hair is porous, meaning liquids are rapidly absorbed by each strand of hair. So, if you shower before the pool, your hair will be drenched in clean water and therefore, moisturizes instead of soaking in chlorine.

You don’t have to run to the bathroom, use those showers next to the pool or on the beach to drench your hair and prevent any damage.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Put your hair up

Either on a ponytail, braids, or a simple topknot, the most important thing is that you keep your hair out of the water as much as possible. This will prevent your hair from soaking the chlorine water or sea salt and dehydrating.

Use a hat

The last thing you want is to get your scalp sunburned, that is why the best thing you can do is to wear a cap, a hat or a scarf to prevent the sun from doing its thing on your head and your hair since it can cause dehydration or brittle.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Use conditioner

If you are unable to drench your hair before hitting the pool, a bit of conditioner before will do the trick. Just be careful not to use more than needed so as not to pollute the water.

Use a swim cap

Might be the least stylish option of all, but if you really want to protect your hair, then wear a latex swim cap to prevent your hair from coming in contact with the water. There are some fabric caps that won’t do much, so better choose one that serves as a barrier between your hair and the water.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This is recommended especially if you’ve done some color treatment recently.

Rinse after swimming

It is super important for you to rinse your hair as soon as you got out of the pool or the sea to eliminate any chemicals, metals, or salt from your hair. It doesn’t matter if you don’t use shampoo, the most important thing is to eliminate any traces of chlorine or salt.

After vacations

Once you are at home, why not try a natural and detoxifying rinse? It is super simple, just use some apple cider vinegar on your hair to remove any leftover chlorine deposits. The best thing? It can also help remove dead skin cells and unclog hair follicles for stronger and more beautiful hair.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte