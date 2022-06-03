Harry and Meghan looked happier than ever in their first public appearance in the UK in two years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the thanksgiving service in honor of Queen Elizabeth in London.

To celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew to the U.K to be with her in this milestone, since is the first British Monarch to get to the 70 years on the throne.

Although the Sussexes weren’t on the balcony with the Queen in Buckingham Palace, they did watch the parade from a nearby office and did not appear in public until now.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might find interesting: The Royal Family gathered to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years in the throne, here are the best pics

Harry and Meghan attended the thanksgiving service held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Central London in honor of Her Majesty the Queen. This was their first joint public appearance in the U.K. since they quit the royal family in early 2020.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This time, however, was different. The last time they were seen together in public on British soil was for the Commonwealth service and the tension between Prince William and Harry was clear.

Today, the couple took a seat far from the senior members of the Royal Family (i.e: Prince Charles and Prince William) and looked happy and replenished, so maybe moving to California was a good thing for both of them.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meghan chose an ivory trench coat from the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 which was paired with Dior shoes and a hat by British designer Stephen Jones.

Were they booed?

Some media reported that the moment the Sussex walked the church’s stairs, the crowd outside booed them, however that is not completely true.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to ITV royal editor Chris Ship, “a producer for an international broadcaster closer to the crowds assessed the public reaction to Harry and Meghan like this: ‘Majority cheers, some boos.’”

Who was actually booed was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It is reported that Harry and Meghan are currently staying in Frogmore Cottage, the place that was their home after they married in 2018. It is unclear if they traveled to the U.K with their children Archie and Lilibet, who happens to turn 1 this Friday 4th of June.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte