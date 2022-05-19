ADVERTISING

Harry and Meghan will have their own ‘Keeping up with the Sussexes’, reports

It is unclear the release date of the docuseries, however it will explore their charity works.

It all seems that Harry and Meghan are determined to have Netflix productions under their name and the latest could be a reality show, much like Keeping up with the Kardashians. According to reports, the Dukes have given permission to Netflix cameras to film their inside life for several months by now.

A Hollywood insider told Page Six that Harry and Meghan have granted permission to make an “at home with the Duke and Duchess-style” series and that “Netflix is getting its pound of flesh”.

A production crew has been following the Sussexes for months. The first time it was spotted was during their visit to New York last September for the Global Citizen event; while the most recent one turned out to be during Harry and Meghan’s visit to Windsor when they surprisedly paid a visit to Queen Elizabeth before heading to the Invictus Games in The Netherlands.

It has also been reported that the Sussex granted full access to their home in Montecito, California. However, their main goal is to focus on their charity work rather than their personal life and their relationship with the Royal family.

A producer told Page Six that the release date is still being discussed since Netflix wants the docu-series to be out in the public in the autum to coincide with the book release, however, Meghan and Harry want to hold it until next year.

When the news broke about the Sussex deal with Netflix, it was reported that they wanted to create content “that informs but also gives hope” and a documentary about the Invictus Games was in the making.

An animated series was another of the projects with the streaming company. ‘Pearl’ was going to tell the story of a girl who got inspired by history-making women, however, it got canceled after Netflix reported losses in the first quarter of 2022.

