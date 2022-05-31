Hate your haircut? This is what you should do

Got a new haircut and it didn’t result as you wanted? Here’s what you can do to fix you messy hair.

Surely you’ve gone to get a haircut and come out excited about that new look that in your mind and in the pictures looked amazingly good until... surprise! it looks absolutely nothing like what you wanted. Surely you panic, get angry and think that the only solution is to shave it, but relax, you are not the first person to whom it happens and surely you won’t be the last.

As always, communication is important, so to avoid this type of situation you can give reference images to your stylist so that they get a clear idea of what you want. If at that precise moment you realize that it is not what you expected, no matter how intimidating it may seem, the best thing to do is to tell them at the moment, a professional will not get upset and you will be able to come up with an idea that you like.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might find interesting: Feeling insecure about your gray hairs is so out, here’s how to truly embrace and rock it

Don’t panic and don’t take drastic decisions, these are some things you can do to fix it:

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Breath and wait

Yes, you’re upset and no one wants to wait and breathe. You want your hair to be fixed right then and there but it’s the best decision to calm your anger that definitely won’t get you anywhere. Besides, maybe your new hairstyle is not as bad as it seems, sometimes it’s enough to wait a week or two for the hair to grow and adjust a little better to the new cut.

Try to style it yourself

Sometimes the way it is styled at the salon is not the way we are used to, the blow dryer may over fluff it or the flat iron may over straighten it. No one knows how you like your hair but you, so wash it and style it as you normally would, you may find that it was the styling that was wrong there.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Ask yourself how some celebs look with that haircut

Why not look for some celebrities who have already had this haircut and the way they styled it to wear it well, like Miley Cyrus and the wolf cut or celebrities who tried a new and risky haircut?

Try hair vitamins and focus on getting your hair healthy

Besides the fact that some vitamins can help you look healthier they can also help you grow; obviously the changes won’t happen overnight, but they will certainly help your hair grow faster than normal.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Opt for a hair wash that will be good for your hair instead of the chemical-filled shampoo. Avoid unnecessary heat, it can be hard, but not possible, just for a short period of time put the curling iron to rest.

Don’t try to fix it by yourself!

YouTube tutorials are not going to compare at all with what a professional can do, so if you plan to cut it again, instead of doing it yourself, better go back to the salon and ask a professional. As long as you are aware that going back and trying to fix it means cutting more hair, so if you are ok with it, go for it.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte