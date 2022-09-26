How to make your own pumpkin spice latte at home and save some cash

Don’t wait in line to drink a regular pumpkin spice latte. Instead, gather these ingredients and make your own in the comfort and warmth of your own home.

The best thing about fall and the spooky season, besides horror movies and Halloween, is definitely the chance to drink some delicious pumpkin spice lattes. It is THE drink of the season and is craved as night begins to fall, with that intense spicy, hot flavor for the autumn chill. And while the obvious choice is to put on your rain boots and go out and buy them at the nearest coffee shop, the thing is that you can also make it at home. Is it hard? No. Does it taste good? It sure does. Are you guys ready? We’ve been ready all this time!

How to Make Home-made Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ingredients:

- Two cups of milk. It can be whole or lactose-free.

- Two tablespoons of pumpkin puree. You can buy it at the supermarket or make your own.

- Sugar, maple syrup, honey, or sweetener. Whatever you like to sweeten.

- One tablespoon of vanilla extract.

- One tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice. Although the pumpkin spice latte bears that name, pumpkin is not its main ingredient. What gives it the delicious spicy flavor is, precisely, the spices: ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, ground ginger, and ground cloves. It can also be bought at the supermarket.

- Half a cup of coffee. The pumpkin spice latte usually has a shot of espresso.

- Whipped cream. It’s optional, but who would say no?

How to:

Heat the milk in a saucepan or pot along with the puree, sugar, vanilla, and spices. Leave it on the stove until it starts to boil and remove it immediately so that the milk doesn’t spill. Once you have that pumpkin spice milk, mix it with the hot coffee (or cold, if you like it better). Separate it into two cups and add the whipped cream - and that’s it!

As you can see, the tricky part of this recipe is getting the pumpkin pie spices or making your own. But once you have that mix, it will serve you well for making lots of pumpkin spice lattes during the season.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

