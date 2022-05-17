In tears, Amber Heard reveals how she decided to file for divorce from Johnny Depp

According to Heard, it was during a fight in May 2016 that she realized her marriage was over.

In the latest episode of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial, the actress revealed how she decided she no longer could be with the actor and filed for divorce.

In her emotional participation on the stand last Monday, she described the breaking-point fight that made her realize she no longer could be with Johnny Depp after 15 months of marriage and a couple of years of dating.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might find interesting: The timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s wicked relationship

According to Heard, it was during a fight in May 2016 that she realized her marriage was over. She went on to explain that by then, the couple had spent the previous month apart, after the argument they both had on Amber’s 30th birthday.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

When they decided to see each other months later, Amber thought Johnny was seeking comfort since his mother had just died, but instead, he confronted her about the alleged feces traces found on their bed by Johnny’s guards.

It was at this moment, according to Amber, that Johnny turned violent and throw a phone at her. That was the moment when, according to the actress, she realized she had to leave him

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I had worked so hard to try and make this relationship work. I went to therapy, I went to Al-Anon, I got help, and I read books. I did everything I could possibly do and it didn’t work. I was conflicted,” Heard said.

Amber’s claims about the phone have been denied by Johnny Depp during a separate trial in the UK.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to Amber, she felt that if she stayed in the relationship, she “wouldn’t survive”, “So I made the decision to file for divorce. It was hard because I loved Johnny so much,” Heard said.

She went on to explain that violence was becoming normal in their relationship. “I was so scared it was gonna end really badly for me,” Heard said, adding, “I believe he would have taken it too far and I wouldn’t be here.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Amber filed for divorce in August 2016 and the couple reached a settlement for 7 million dollars, which later Amber pledged to charities. However, after the actress published an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse, Johnny Depp sued her alleging defamation and that she had ruined her career.

Podría interesarte