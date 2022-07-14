Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana died at the age of 73

Ivana Trump was Donald Trump first wife with whom he had three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US President Donald Trump and mother of three of his children, died at age 73, the tycoon said Thursday through his social network.

“I am sad to inform those who loved her, who are many, that Ivana Trump passed away at her home in New York City,” Trump said on his Truth Social account.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The former president did not refer to the causes of death, and instead remembered his ex-wife as a “wonderful and beautiful” woman who led a “great and inspiring life” and who was proud of her children, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka, and Eric.

According to local media, shortly after noon firefighters responded to an emergency call for a heart attack and found a 73-year-old woman in the Upper East Side apartment where she lived.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled communism and embraced this country. She taught her children grit and resilience, compassion and determination. Her mother, three children, and 10 grandchildren will miss her dearly,” her family said in a note.

Ivana and Donald Trump

The former Czechoslovakian model emigrated to the United States, married the tycoon in 1977, and became a collaborator in several of his businesses until reaching executive positions in the Trump Organization and some hotels.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The couple, widely followed by the tabloids, divorced in 1992 amid great media scrutiny after Trump’s affair with actress Marla Maples, whom he would marry a year later and have a daughter, Tiffany.

Ivana, who decided to keep her first husband’s last name, developed from then on a versatile career in which she launched clothing lines, jewelry, and beauty products, wrote several books, and collaborated in magazines.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW





Podría interesarte