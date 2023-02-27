Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh Kissed! Let’s Normalize Kissing Our Friends!

Let’s stop romanticizing mouth kisses as exclusive to couples! Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh demonstrated friends can kiss as well by sharing a loving peck while celebrating their triumph at the SAG Awards.

Sorry haters, but friends can kiss each other on the mouth, and it’s time to stop pigeonholing this act of love for a couple. Proof of this is Jamie Lee Curtis nd Michelle Yeoh, whose friendship is too strong to stand up to these bad habits that the “hetero-norm” has left us.

During the Screen Actors Guild of America Awards (SAG) ceremony, the stars celebrated Curtis’s win for Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All At Once by kissing each other on the lips, which even reminded many of us of the iconic kiss that Madonna gave with Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears at an MTV award ceremony.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

And this act of affection should not be felt strange to anyone, since celebrities have flaunted their fondness for several years on different occasions, and even a few weeks ago they demonstrated it in public with the energetic scene they starred in when Yeoh won the Golden Globe for Best Actress.

In addition, to top off the moment, Curtis joked twice during the event that she is a “Nepo Baby” something that caused lots of laughter and applause from the audience. She also added that she was convinced by the star of Crazy Rich Asians to sign the contract and make the film that is competing for eleven Academy Awards this year.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Because of this, she gave Yeoh a kind of standing ovation with the support of the public, asking the attendance at the gala to shout out the artist’s last name so that she could thank her for all the support she has received from her inside and outside various film sets.

“Where is Michelle Yeoh?! I say ‘Michelle,’ you say ‘Yeoh!’ (...) Michelle Yeoh: I love you, I love you, I love you!” said the star of films such as Knives Out and Halloween Ends.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, something that caused some humor moments later was that it seemed that Curtis had some kind of amnesia when she got off the stage and went to an off-air meeting with the press since she let an Entertainment Tonight reporter see that she had not noticed what happened and neither remembered the kiss she planted on Yeoh.

“I kissed her? Did I? Well, I love Michelle Yeoh. I mean, we love each other. (Although) She’s married. I met her husband in England. He’s lovely. I also have a husband,” she commented, settling the rumors of a possible affair between her and her dear friend.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Jamie Lee Curtis: staunch supporter of entertainment

For Jamie Lee Curtis, entertainment is too necessary for the public today due to the dark times that many regions are experiencing, which have been caused by wars, devastation by earthquakes, and the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic, among other things. And it all boils down to one goal: to distract people from so much misfortune.

So she spoke about it on her way down the red carpet before the SAG Awards ceremony, making a brief hiatus to thank her for the opportunity to once again live the experience of being part of various award ceremonies.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“This is Entertainment. This is the season of shiny things. It’s beautiful attention. It’s art. It’s getting to see fabulous people in fancy dresses. But we’re all real people, and we live in a world that is at war. And it’s a very tough life out there for most people, and they look at show business (or when I call show-off business) as a distraction. It’s entertainment, and if we’re not having a good time doing it, if we look super serious, there’s a problem. Because then the people watching us aren’t having fun because we’re not having fun. So guess what? We’re having fun,” commented the celeb.

And, possibly, her way of celebrating their triumph with Michelle Yeoh (because Yeoh also took home the Best Actress award for the same production) was her way of exemplifying these previous comments.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte