The most shocking revelations on Jennette McCurdy’s book about her life as a child actor

Jennette McCurdy finally spoke about her traumatic experience as a child actor in her recent book “I’m Glad My Mother Died”, these are some of the most shocking revelations.

Jennette McCurdy, best known for her role as Sam Puckett in “iCarly”, did not have the best experience as a child actor. Starting from the fact that she had a very controlling mother (Debra McCurdy, who died from cancer), suffered abuse, and dealt with eating disorders all caused by the pressure of being on a tv show and gaining success and fame.

After years of being away from the public eye, the now writer shocked the entertainment world with her book “I’m Glad My Mon Died” in which she reexamines her upbringing, the relationships she had in Hollywood, and the dark moments she went through as a child actor.

These are some of the most shocking revelations she does.

Her mother forced her into acting

McCurdy mentions that it wasn’t hers but her mother’s dream to have an acting career and to do so, she did everything in her power to get her little her into auditions and shows.

Jennette recalls that one time, Barbara Cameron, mother, and manager of “Full House” Candace Cameron Bure, told her she “lacked charisma” and that her mother convinced Barbara to accept Jennette with the condition of sending her to acting school.

She also recalls that Debra’s goal of her having an acting career was for her to produce money to sustain the family.

She had a very controlling mother

Not only did Debra control her career, but everything around her. From what she ate to even when to shower, forcing her to let her mother bath her even when she was already a teenager.

She struggled with eating disorders

Because of her mother’s wish for Jennette to look thinner and book more children roles, she began struggling with food, her body image, and weight, leading to an anorexia disorder that turned into bulimia. To deal with this was even harder since her character in iCarly was always eating.

She suffered abuse during her time as an actress

McCurdy revealed that her mother wasn’t the only abusive and controlling one in her life, but also someone she refers to as “The Creator”, a powerful figure on set that pressured her into drinking alcohol, and made her have her first kiss on screen despite her being uncomfortable and even took advantage of her promising things that never happened.

Although Jennette never mentions the name of this person, it is believed that she is talking about Dan Schneider, writer, creator, and producer of Nickelodeon’s iCarly and Sam & Cat, shows in which McCurdy starred.

She disliked Ariana Grande

Not only did she feel Ariana Grande had preferential treatment, but also held resentment against her for focusing on her music career rather than on the show both had, and that was initially offered only to Jennette.

“Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box,” she says. “I’m pissed about it. And I’m pissed at her. Jealous of her”, she wrote.

Nickelodeon tried to silence her

Right after Sam & Cat, Jennette, and Ariana’s show, got canceled in 2014, the children’s network offered her $300,000 as a “thank you gift” with the condition that she never talks publicly about her experience at the network. Of course, she turned it down.

She kept a close relationship with co-star Miranda Cosgrove

Jennette mentions in her book that her relationship with her co-star was a very close one and that she thought of her as a ‘sister’.

Jennette and Miranda stayed as friends after the end of “iCarly” but as both grew up, the relationship drift apart over time.

She stopped acting to focus on healing

Living a very traumatic childhood, she decided to take a time off once her mother died. She worked with therapists to have a better relationship with herself, her body, and her mind, but she confessed that the more she advances in this healing process, the less she feels going back to acting is the best choice.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.

