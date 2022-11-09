Jennifer Aniston opens up about IVF and divorce with Brad Pitt

‘I have nothing to hide anymore,’ said the actress in an intimate interview where she spoke for the first time about her fertility issues and the unfair finger-pointing when she ended her relationship with Brad Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston, the actress who starred for 10 years in the hit comedy series Friends, broke her silence for the first time to reveal very intimate details about her desire to become a mother and the fertility issues she faced for such a long time. All these she kept secret even when her relationship with Brad Pitt ended and she was accused of being “selfish.”

In an exclusive interview for the new December issue of Allure magazine in which she appears on the cover wearing a black Chanel swimsuit, the 53-year-old actress confessed that she underwent IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) for years to have a child.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The news comes after she was singled out for a long time, as it was speculated that she never wanted to get pregnant to supposedly keep her successful career and “keep her body.” She’s now refuting this nonsense for the first time.

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed. I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Jennifer Aniston mentioned that she decided to keep this intimate fact in her life a secret to protect herself and that at this point she no longer has anything to hide.

“I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself. The [world] creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation. I don’t have anything to hide,” she said.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Her breakup with Brad Pitt

The couple was very public and so when their divorce was announced people speculated the reason was that she didn’t want children whilst he did. Aniston was branded as selfish, as they said she was only interested in her career and keeping her physique intact, but this was far from the truth. Jennifer Aniston finally broke her silence and spoke about the misconception about her previous marriage to Brad Pitt.

“I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Finally, when asked if she would remarry, the Friends actress said no, but she is interested in a stable relationship and added that she is working on herself at the moment.

The December 2022 issue of Allure will be available physically in New York and Los Angeles on November 14 and across the U.S. starting November 21.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte