Jennifer Garner and the wedding gift she sent to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

The actress has proven to have a great relationship with the father of her children.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were officially married from 2005 to 2018, the time in which their three children were born, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel, who has been their biggest bond after the divorce and the main reason why they have decided to maintain a close friendship.

After their separation, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck decided to continue with their respective love lives; and while she is in a relationship with businessman John Miller, the actor, who gave life to Batman, decided to give himself a second chance with Jennifer Lopez, whom he married earlier this month.

A proof of the great friendship that exists between Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck was the recent gesture that the actress of 13 Going On 30 had with her ex-husband and father of her three children during her wedding with JLo. In addition to giving them her congratulations, she also sent them a nice gift.

What did Jennifer Garner give Ben Affleck and JLo as a gift?

According to the Hollywood Life website, Jennifer Garner had a beautiful gesture with the newlyweds and sent them a nice gesture of congratulations: “She congratulated Ben and JLo after their wedding in Las Vegas and sent them a beautiful bouquet.”

According to the same source, although the wedding was impromptu, Jennifer Garner was happy with the link and felt “really touched,” plus Jennifer Lopez thinks it’s great that her now-husband and his ex are so close since their separation.

After the engagement of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, rumors began to circulate that the actress known for her role as Jenna Rink along with her children were the first to hear from the actor himself that he would marry JLo, to which they reacted with encouragement and excitement.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are part of the list of celebrities who have managed to maintain a good friendship after the divorce, as well as Jennifer Lopez and the father of her children, Marc Anthony.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

