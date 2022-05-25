Jennifer Howell said she wants Whitney Hernandez (Amber’s sister) to “do the right thing”

Jennifer Howell said she wants her friend Whitney Henriquez (Amber Heard’s sister) to wake up and do the right thing.

Jennifer Howell, former boss and close friend of Whitney Henriquez (Amber Heard’s sister) was the last to give testimony on May 24 through a deposition video. She had sent a written sworn declaration on 2020 for the London liber where she refuted her former friend’s declaration on the infamous stair incident of 2016 (here’s more on the declaration).

Howell had said back then that Whitney arrived at her home shaking right after the incident to ask her if she stay at her home. According to Howell, she said that time that Amber was about to push her down the stairs and she feared for Johnny Depp’s life.

In the shortened deposition video of fewer than 15 minutes, Howell is asked about an email she sent to Whitney Henriquez in 2020. According to her, she wanted to persuade Whitney to speak up and tell the truth:

“I loved someone who I knew was doing something very wrong. And I knew that they were doing it because they were trying to protect their sister. And I’m trying to protect her. And I’m just trying to get her to wake up and do the right thing, which tells the truth.”

She was also asked about the sworn declaration mentioned above and briefly sustained what she declared back in 2020. She also clarified that she wasn’t aided by any of Johnny Depp’s lawyers to redact the declaration. Jennifer Howel also clarified at the beginning of her deposition that she didn’t feel “any particular sense of loyalty” towards Johnny Depp or Amber Heard.

