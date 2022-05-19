According to her boss, Whitney Heard was ‘terrified’ of her ‘violent’ sister

Jennifer Howell, Amber Heard’s sister’s boss, declared for the 2020 London libel that Whitney Heard was terrified of the violent ways of her sister and feared for Johnny Depp’s life.

It’s day 18 on the public defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. After two tense days of stressful cross-examination, Amber Heard has finally wrapped up her time on the stand. It’s now time for the rest of her witnesses to give their testimonies. After a couple of deposition videos supporting Heard’s domestic abuse allegations, the first witness to take the stand after Amber was no other than her sister Whitney Henriquez.

She was asked to tell how she witnessed the relationship between her sister and Johnny Depp at first as well as hers. She said that at first, it was all perfect, but with time he started to display controlling and violent traits towards her and her sister. Henriquez also talked about the stairs incident backing up her sister’s story, but as she was declaring, a sworn declaration by her former boss and close friend, Jennifer Howell, resurfaced from the 2020 London Libel Johnny Depp issued against The Sun.

The sworn declaration became public after Whitney Henriquez’s testimony in 2020. Howell decided to send it to deny Henriquez’s declarations and tell her account of the matters. Hernandez had said that after the stairs incident she had to move to her boss’ apartment and sleep on the floor. Howell, denied the testimony telling that she indeed allowed Henriquez to sleep at her house, but she was staying in her guest room. This isn’t the only thing she ‘clarified’ about the stairs incident.

According to Howell’s sworn declaration, Whitney Henriquez confided to her that during that incident it was Amber the one she was trying to stop during the fight:

“Whitney told me she tried to stop her sister Amber from hitting and attacking Johnny on the stairs. Whitney said when she tried to intervene to stop Amber from going after Johnny, Amber nearly pushed Whitney down the stairs. She told me she was worried Amber ‘was going to kill Johnny.’”

The declaration continues by saying that Whitney had told her that she had endured domestic abuse all her life, first by her father and later on by Amber, “who she said was extremely violent.” She also added that Whitney would be “terrified of her sister.”

According to Howell, after Whitney moved with her, Johnny would call constantly to check on her and how she was doing after the incident. She recalled that Whitney would often wonder why Johnny, who she called her brother, was still with Amber after all the abuse. Howell also discussed the incident in Australia where Johnny allegedly lost the tip of his finger. Howell wrote that they were both in the kitchen when the news broke, and Whitney said “oh my God, she has done it now. She has cut off his fu.... finger.”

In Howell’s 2020 sworn declaration, she also discusses Amber Heard’s relationship with Elon Musk, a subject that has also been discussed in court. She talks about how Whitney told her that Musk had given her a couple of Teslas that were bugged and how controlling he was with her. She also spoke about the legal battle regarding the embryos they had created. She said that Heard’s mother wish that “Amber and Johnny would reconcile.”

