Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly married in Las Vegas!

It looks like Bennifer finally made it down the aisle.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have become one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. Since they announced that they got engaged this year, the paparazzi did not stop following them, and now it seems that they have already held their long-awaited wedding in Las Vegas, according to several U.S. media outlets.

According to TMZ, which claims to have had access to the official marriage registry, the couple walked down the aisle on July 16 in a ceremony that took place in the Nevada desert.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The portal reports that in the civil registry record appears their official names: Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. There are still no details about the ceremony or the guests, but TMZ assures that Jlo and Affleck are already husband and wife.

The news causes a stir because the Bronx Diva and the Batman star had already been engaged in 2004. The couple had a two-year high-profile engagement until the wedding was called off, and a breakup followed due to excessive media attention for their relationship.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

For this reason, it came as a surprise that 17 years later, Bennifer got back together and announced their second engagement.

“It caught me totally off guard, and I just looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same time, trying to get my head around the idea that after 20 years, this was happening again,” Lopez said of Affleck’s proposal in April of this year.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It should be noted that the singer has been married before. Her first marriage was to Ojani Noa in 1997; Cris Judd in 2001 and, in 2004, she got to the altar with Marc Anthony, with whom she lasted 10 years and had two children.

For his part, Affleck has only had one marriage that lasted 13 years with Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

Podría interesarte