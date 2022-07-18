Jennifer Lopez wore two wedding dresses at her wedding to Ben Affleck

JLo couldn’t just have one wedding dress.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in an unexpected but love-filled wedding in Las Vegas, the singer announced in a statement published on her official website, after three months of engagement.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Patient for twenty years,” JLo shared with her fans, who were thrilled with the unexpected news.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It was just a matter of time for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: “exactly what we wanted. We flew to Las Vegas last night, and stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.”

Although the stars of the wedding were clearly JLo and Ben Affleck, what could not go unnoticed was Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress (as in every celebrity wedding), which was actually not only one but two.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

What was Jennifer Lopez’s first wedding dress like?

So far, JLo has not published any photograph about the wedding, much less about her wedding dress; however, it was her hair stylist, Chris Appleton, who shared a reel of the singer in which she wore a white dress before saying “I do” to Ben Affleck.

The first “bride-to-be” gown consisted of a sleeveless halter neck, princess-cut white gown with geometric texture.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Regarding the beautiful look, the actress also wore her iconic smokey eye with nude lips that stood out for her radiant smile, with her hair in a half ponytail with waves marked at the ends, which she wore to the altar.

For the ceremony, Jennifer Lopez opted for a more romantic yet sensual design, made up of a strapless neckline and sleeves of fine lace, with a subtle bridal veil.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

So far more details about JLo’s wedding dresses are unknown. Regarding the second dress, we only know how it looked from the waist up.

Although it is not a fact, one or both dresses were likely designed by Versace or Dolce & Gabbana, two of the singer’s favorite brands. What is known is that her fashion stylist Rob Zangardi, who also shared some pictures of the wedding, was in charge of the styling.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

As for Ben Affleck, it should be noted that for the occasion he wore a classic white blazer tuxedo in tune with a white shirt and a black bow tie. The couple reportedly changed in the bathroom of the small and busy Las Vegas chapel, known as Little White Wedding Chapel, where the couple shared their “I do”s.

In the statement JLo shared with her fans about her wedding to Ben Affleck, she also wrote: “they were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a wonderful new family of five amazing children and a life we’ve never had more reason to look forward to.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Affleck said: “stay long enough, and you may find the best time of your life in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love, with your children and the person you will spend the rest of your life with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things, and it’s worth waiting for.”

This is how Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” after 20 years in a discreet wedding, away from the spotlight but with a love that goes beyond the screen.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

Podría interesarte