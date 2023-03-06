JLo and Her Photos Teach Us to Embrace Our Sensuality at Any Age

The singer is a great inspiration for many women.

Jennifer Lopez is a clear example that sensuality is not a matter of age. The singer is one of the most influential women in the world, not only because of her talent, but also because of everything she inspires in people. At 53 years old, JLo demonstrated that sensuality is not at odds with age with Playboy style photos.

The Message of Self-Love in JLo’s Photos

Many people believe that as our bodies change over time, we become “unsuitable” to wear “daring” or “extravagant” outfits. They even believe that we must conform to certain stereotypes beyond age in order to wear the clothes we love, especially when it’s hot outside.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

But Jennifer Lopez reminds us with her incredible photos in pink lingerie that people will always talk, and if we live to please them, we are simply wasting our time. And while it’s true that some clothes flatter us more than others, the fact is that we only need to please ourselves.

JLo’s message of self-love, acceptance, and respect comes at an important time for all women, as International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8th. The actress is the best example that stereotypes can be broken even in the entertainment industry, as she has shown that her talent is worth more than her background or any other superficial aspect.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally written in Spanish by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva.

Podría interesarte