Joe Biden tests positive for covid-19; has mild symptoms announces the White House

President Biden has just tested positive for covid-19, announced this morning the White House through a statement. According to Karine Jean-Pierre, Press Secretary, the Presiden is experiencing very mild symptoms and he is fully vaccinated and twice boosted.

Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.

All close contacts of the President, including Members of Congress, were informed about the result and will follow the standard protocol of observation to stop spreading the disease.

According to the statement, the President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result.

It is unclear if the First Lady, Jill Biden got the disease.

