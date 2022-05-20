Johnny Depp’s Career Was Already in Decline Before Heard, claims former agent

According to Tracey Jacobs, Depp’s former agent, the actor was known to be unprofessional.

Life changed for Johnny Depp since his ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused him of domestic violence in 2016. Since then, the former couple has been starring a legal dispute that turned into the most controversial trial in Hollywood for the strong statements that both have made throughout the process.

Among the many witnesses that have testified, Tracey Jacobs, Depp’s former agent who belongs to the United Talent Agency (UTA), recently stated that both Depp’s finances and career were already in decline long before the problem with Heard. According to her, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor earned a reputation for being unprofessional.

The former agent spoke through a deposition video claiming that while Johnny Depp “became the biggest star in the world” in three decades, his reputation declined after 2010 thanks to his “unprofessional behavior.”

According to Jacobs, this unprofessional behavior was due to drug and alcohol use, as well as being consistently late to set on almost all of his films. He talked about even flying to Australia twice during the filming of Pirates 5 to talk to Depp about his punctuality on set.

“Production teams don’t like to wait for hours and hours and hours for the star to show up. It’s a small community and it made people reluctant to turn to him toward the end,” she said.

Depp’s former agent also testified that the actor was desperate financially, so in January 2016, he went to the agency to ask for $20 million.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

