This is the luxurious Australian property where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard used to live

It was in this property where the actor got his finger injured.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial has exposed many things, from the violent relationship both had to the people around the couple and even properties that were the location for some of the accusations made by both actors, as it happens with the Australian mansion that was, allegedly, the set in which Johnny got his finger injured.

Located on the Coomera River, in Queensland Australia, the enormous property was rented for Johnny Depp in 2015 while he was filming the fifth installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

The property, belonging to MotoGP world champion Mick Doohan, has 40 acres with coastline views, and, according to previous listing descriptions, the house has a luxury pool, a go-kart racing circuit, and even its own helicopter hangar.

According to Australian real state media, the property, known as “Diamond Head” is one of the country’s “most luxurious estates” and is currently for sale.

During his deposition, Ben King, Depp’s house manager, testified that this was the place where he found the actor severely injured in one of his fingers after, allegedly, Heard threw a vodka bottle at him.

He said that when he arrived at the residence on March 8, 2015, he saw how Depp’s personal doctor, David Kipper, was working to save the actor’s finger.

According to King, the pair left the house in a bad state and with up to $50,000 in significant damage, since the marble staircase was damaged, “remnants of a coffee cup were embedded” in a wall-mounted TV, and many pieces of furniture were damaged.

“The house they’d rented for me in Australia was quite a large place. I think I ended up locking myself in at least nine bedrooms, and bathrooms that day as she was banging on the doors and screaming obscenities and wanting to have a physical altercation,” Depp said in one of his depositions.

Prior to Depp, the residence once served as a temporary home to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2013, when she was filming “Unbroken” and, reportedly, singer Pink and her husband Carey Hart have stayed there as well.

