Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: What does their body language reveal during the trial?

The actors’ gesticulation and body language has been analyzed by an expert who concluded both are in trouble.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been the protagonists of all the headlines in recent weeks, due to a libel trial that has been taking place since early April in Virginia.

Among accusations and controversial statements, in addition to Amber Heard’s clothing that has been directly linked to Johnny Depp’s to influence the actor’s mood, known as “vested cognition”, is both actors’ body language and faces that are getting expert’s attention.

In this regard, Mexican graphologist and personality specialist Maryfer Centeno have made some observations about both actors, which she explained through her official TikTok account.

Before analyzing the posture and movements of each one, the specialist analyzed some photographs of the actors when they were still a couple, in which she detected the following:

*Constant power struggle by interlocking their hands.

*Johnny Depp uncomfortable, with a radiant Amber Heard.

*Too much passion and too little reason that could end in tragedy.

Amber Heard’s body language

According to Maryfer Centeno, Amber Heard’s body language shows she is lying; as the expert points out, she cannot answer with forcefulness clear questions, which is an indicator that she is lying regarding her statements.

Added to the above, the fact that she always looks sideways when she is being asked something, while the movement of her arms and the way she rubs her legs also reflect nervousness. Not to mention that in one of the trials she scratches her arm, while she starts blinking evidently and without stopping.

According to Maryfer Centeno, Amber Heard’s face is Not only one of cynicism but of someone who is not willing to negotiate and is upset. Someone who also feels in a position of superiority in front of others, which can be a defense mechanism, with gestures of seduction.

The expert also analyzed Amber’s signature and according to the graphologist the actress is ambitious, competitive, a great manipulator (“that’s why you can adore her because she knows how to wrap you up”), an extremely sexual being, and the economic aspect is very important to her. She is very aggressive and is a woman with great leadership.

Johnny Depp’s body language

Maryfer Centeno notes that Johnny Depp makes the following gestures: Of evaluation, of disapproval and disgust, self-censure (by putting a finger in the middle of his lips), and mockery.

He emphasizes the actor’s tension, as well as his sad temper, so he concludes that according to Johnny Depp’s signature he is somebody:

Hermetic, extremely sensitive, neurotic, never feels 100% satisfied (that’s why he forms in two lines), he is too severe with himself, and he even gets to be cruel with himself. He is a person who also demands a lot of respect for his space.

From the statements to the non-verbal communication of both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have given much to talk about.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

