“There is an abuser in this courtroom, but it is not Mr. Depp:” Johnny Depp’s closing argument

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard rested their cases with closing arguments this Friday. It’s up to the jury now to deliberate.

The day has come, the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial is finally over on its 24th session. Today, both parties gave two-hour closing statements and it’s now the jury’s time to determine the verdict of what has been a long and very public trial. As it has been the norm since the beginning, it was Johnny Depp’s turn first to rest his case.

The now-famous lawyer, Camille Vazquez, was in charge of starting the closing statement. She did it with a strong statement, that in this relationship there was indeed an abused party, but it wasn’t Amber Heard. She begged the jury to give Depp his life back; a life that had been destroyed by Amber Heard’s alleged false statements of domestic abuse.

She then made a thorough recap of the testimonies that were given during the six-week trial and refuted Heard’s arguments with some of the evidence already presented at court. Vazques spoke about Dr. Curry’s diagnosis of Amber Heard, reminding the jury that she believed Heard had a borderline disorder; she played the audios in which she accepts she went violent with Depp and reminded the jury about the aggressive behavior of her former assistant reported, and how both Depp and Howell declared she had used her sister Whitney Henriquez as a punching bag.

Vazquez also explained that for Heard’s suit to proceed she had to demonstrate that her abuse claims were not a hoax. She added that when Waldman, Depp’s former lawyer, made his statements, there was enough evidence to believe that the abuser of the relationship was indeed Heard and thus, his words aren’t defamation. Also, she refuted Heard’s claim about Waldman’s statements affecting her reputation and work chances, something that witnesses, including a representative from Warner Bros., denied.

Heard’s closing statement, led by her also polemic lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Ben Rottenborn, on the other hand, centered on the violent language Johnny Depp used to refer to Amber Heard both directly and in messages to other people, something that Vazquez had previously deemed as the only “evidence” they had about violence.

Heard’s team urged the jury to “finally hold this man responsible.” They claimed that the lack of evidence or not isn’t proof that the abuse didn’t happen, an argument that Depp’s team used constantly in their defense.

At 3 pm the jury started deliberating but it’s still unknown when will they come up with a final verdict. They can take up to weeks to decide.

