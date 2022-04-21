The timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s wicked relationship

Here is a complete timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship so you can understand what’s at stake during this trial.

If you haven’t been living under a rock, by now you must know about the trial between Johnny Deep and Amber Heard, in which the actor is suing his ex-wife for defamation and is looking for a 100 million dollars settlement.

However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. For years, the couple has been making headlines first for how their relationship started and later how it came to divorce and allegations on both sides of violence and abuse.

How did Johnny Depp and Amber Heard meet?

The couple met in 2009 on the set of “The Rum Diary”, where Depp starred as Paul Kemp, a journalist who takes a job in Puerto Rico and falls in love with Chenault, Heard’s character.

Three years later, in 2012, rumors about the couple dating started circulating. Later, in a court filing, Heard wrote that she and Depp began dating ”around the end of 2011 or the start of 2012.”

Depp ended his relationship with Paradis, the actor’s girlfriend for more than 14 years and with whom he had two children: Lily-Rose and John Christopher.

Heard also finished her relationship with her then-girlfriend Tasya van Ree.

The engagement and wedding

It was until 2014 that Amber Heard was spotted wearing an engagement ring, but there was no official announcement.

In 2015, Depp and Heard married in a private and intimate ceremony in their home in L.A. Everything seemed to be going ok and the couple looked deeply in love.

The divorce

After only one year of marriage, Amber filed for divorce accusing him of physical abuse, mostly when he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She also obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp.

By August 2016, the couple reached a settlement of $7 million dollars, that Heard gave to charity. She withdrew her request for a domestic violence restraining order and rescinded her spousal support request of $50,000 a month.

Both released a joint statement saying: “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain.”

In 2017 the divorce was finalized. Amber kept their Yorkshire dogs while Depp retained all of his properties.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, a non-disparagement clause was included so neither of them could say anything negative about their relationship and break-up.

Everything is not over

In December 2018, Amber wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post about domestic violence revealing she was once abused and for that she felt the need and was forced to speak for those women who can’t. However, Depp’s name is never mentioned.

In 2018, Johnny Depp sues amber for $50 million for defamation on the Washington Post article.

Depp’s lawyers said: “The op-ed depended on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

Lawsuits and trials

In July 2020, Johnny Depp sued the British newspaper The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater”. For the trial in a London Court, Paradis, Depp’s ex-girlfriend was involved. She said about the actor’s accusations from Heard that they were “nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me.”

It was during this trial when we first heard about the many times the couple got physically violent and the claims Depp has been making that Heard defecated on his bed when she knew he was leaving her.

Also, this is the first time we heard about the accusations Depp did of Amber having extramarital affairs with James Franco and Elon Musk.

Despite police recordings, the judge ruled against Depp and said that The Sun was no wrongdoing by calling him like that.

Depp’s lawyers wrote a statement saying that everything was overlooked.

“The judgment is so flawed that it would be ridiculous for Mr. Depp not to appeal this decision. In the meantime, we hope that in contrast to this case, the ongoing libel proceedings in America are equitable, with both parties providing full disclosure rather than one side strategically cherry-picking what evidence can and cannot be relied upon.”

Moreover, Depp was denied the right to appeal by the court’s ruling. Judge Nicol refused to argue that he did not consider it to have “a reasonable prospect of success.”

Depp can still reapply for an appeal until December 7.

Four days after the ruling, Johnny Depp announced that Warner Bros. asked him to resign from his role as Grindewald in “Fantastic Beasts 3″, which later was substituted by Mads Mikkelsen.

The libel suit begins

On April 11, Johnny Depp and Amber Hear libel suit started, mainly arguing that the op-ed Heard wrote was a direct attack on Depp’s reputation. The actor is now looking for a $100 million reinstatement for damage to his image and reputation, which has ruined his work as an actor.

It is expected that Elon Musk and James Franco testify during the case and even “WandaVision” star Paul Bettany, actor Ellen Barking and representatives from Disney and Warner Bros. hand new evidence to the court.

In the opening statement, Amber referred to Depp as a monster that transformed when he used alcohol or drugs.

As for Johnny, he has said that Amber was in constant need of confrontation and violence during their relationship, recalling how she even injured one of his fingers when she threw to him a bottle of vodka.

