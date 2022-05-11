What’s next in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial after this week’s break?

The trial isn’t over yet, but the judge wanted some time to analyze the evidence and testimonies presented so far.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been making headlines since April 11, when their defamation trial began in Virginia, which, by the way, due to its live broadcast, has generated intense debates.

Since April 11, the actors, as well as their witnesses and lawyers, have given the public a lot to talk about through their statements. On social media platforms, there isn’t a day that the subject is not debated with divided opinions ranging from words to images, and memes.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

After three weeks of almost daily sessions, the trial is on a break, which has aroused the curiosity of Internet users, mainly because it has left some untied ends. This has raised the expectations of what’s coming once it restarts.

Why is the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial on a break?

The week off in the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is nothing more than an opportunity to analyze and recapitulate all the “highlights” that have of the last few weeks. After all the information and finger-pointing, the judge will have to look closely at what has been said and seen.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In addition, it is worth noting that during the week of May 9-13, Judge Penney S. Azcarate will attend a previously scheduled conference. The trial will resume on Monday, May 16.

The trial not only puts at stake the reputation of the actors but, also on the table, is a considerable amount of money; to be specific: Johnny Depp is looking for 50 million dollars of reparations for defamation while Amber Heard counter-sued for 100 million dollars. The losing party will also have to pay the fees of the winning party’s legal team.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

What has happened in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s trial?

In the first weeks, Johnny Depp took the stand where he pointed out his alcohol and drug problems, as well as declaring himself a victim of domestic violence. He emphasized some violent episodes that changed the course of the relationship, such as the time Amber Heard allegedly left human feces on his bed or the day he lost the tip of his finger during an argument.

Regarding Amber Heard’s statements, the actress has recounted several moments in which the actor allegedly assaulted her physically and psychologically. She also talked about how she would have to wear makeup to cover the wounds caused by her ex-husband’s abuse, and described him as a “woman abuser.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

So far, the statements of both actors present a series of irregularities that must be carefully analyzed with sufficient evidence. The trial is expected to end by May 19, though the verdict will come once the jury deliberates. Deliberation could take from a couple of hours to days.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte