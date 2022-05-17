ADVERTISING

All the celebrities that could testify in court for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial

Alexa Martínez
 - May 17, 2022

Despite mentioning several times the names of James Franco, Elon Musk and even Kate Moss, not all celebrities will testify in court.

In one of the many hours of trial, while Amber was giving testimony, she mentioned Kate Moss, Johnny Depp’s ex-partner and the rumors did not take long to come out saying that this was the perfect opportunity for Depp to counterattack the actress and deny everything that Amber has been saying.

As this opens the doors for Moss to testify in favor of Johnny, we have witnessed how both parties have mentioned different celebrities that could be potential witnesses in this trial and may be called into court.

The time Amber Heard was almost sentenced to 10 years in prison in Australia

Although the list could be very long, the court did not make it possible because it considered that some testimonies, such as Kate Moss’s at the time, had no relevance.

Amber Heard Witnesses

James Franco, Amber’s friend

While James Franco was expected to be part of Amber Heard’s witnesses, his attorney has already advised that he will not be testifying on Amber’s behalf.

Elon Musk, Amber’s ex-boyfriend

It was also expected the participation of Elon Musk in this trial since the actress’ assistant revealed Amber had a relationship with Musk, but just like James Franco, the businessman’s lawyer informed that he would not testify either.

Ellen Barkin, Johnny Depp’s ex-partner

Ellen Barkin is expected to testify, she was Johnny’s partner in the 90s and so far is the only ex-partner of the actor confirmed to testify. Unlike his other ex-partners, Ellen will do so in support of Amber Heard recounting an event she experienced with the actor when he allegedly threw a bottle of wine at her in an altercation. Johnny has already denied this.

Conversations Amber had with Jason Momoa and James Wan during the filming of Aquaman will be readout.

Johnny Depp Witnesses

Paul Bettany, Depp’s closest friend

On Johnny Depp’s side, beyond his assistants and ex-workers, Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the Marvel movies and is one of Depp’s closest friends can testify in favor of his friend.

In 2016 he posted a tweet in favor of Johnny’s version where he says he has known him for years and that he is the sweetest and kindest man he has ever met.

Conversations readouts

Conversations that Johnny had with director Zack Snyder, musician Jack White and even, J.K. Rowling will be read. Rowling is a surprise for many because remember that the actor is no longer part of his most recent productions such as Fantastic Beast and now Mads Mikkelsen takes his place as Gellert Grindelwald.

Tags:CelebritiesMovies
