The jury has finally given a verdict in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

After almost three days of deliberation, the jury has finally reached a verdict in the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation trial.

After weeks and weeks of testimonies, pieces of evidence, and some really viral moments, the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial for defamation has reached its end as the jury has finally given a verdict on what’s probably one of the most mediatic celebrity trials in modern history.

After almost three days of deliberation, the jury unanimously decided that Johnny Depp’s suit for defamation against Amber Heard for her Washington Post op-ed, gave convincing evidence to prove the article was about him and thus defaming him. The jury decided that Heard will have to pay Depp 10 million dollars of compensatory damages plus 5 million in punitive damages.

However, the jury did find one of Heard’s accusations to be true and for that reason he will have to pay her 2 million dollars in compensatory damages and zero dollars in punitive damages. It’s still unknown if Heard’s team is going to appeal the jury’s verdict and how the payments have to be made.

Throughout the entirety of the trial, crowds have gathered outside the Fairfax Courtroom in Virginia, mostly to show the Pirates of the Caribbean star their support. Today, since it was announced that the verdict was going to be read later, helicopters and press joined the expectant crowds to have the latest scoop on what has been a long and quite popular trial.

After Judge Penney Azcarate entered the room, the jury was ready to read their verdict. However, they were sent back because they hadn’t decided on the monetary compensation. After a short break, the jury came back to the courtroom to read their decision in front of Depp’s legal team (he’s known to be performing next to Jeff Beck in the UK and didn’t attend the reading of the verdict) and Amber Heard’s side.

