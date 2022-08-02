Shocking facts on the sealed court documents made public on the Johnny Depp / Amber Heard trial

Thousands of pages that were excluded from the trial have now been unsealed, exposing shocking information.

More news on the extremely high-profile case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have emerged in the past few days. After both parties filed for an appeal of the jury’s verdict, the Virginia Fairfax courtroom has now unsealed over 6 thousand pages of documents that had been excluded from the case showing some shocking facts the parties wanted to add to the trial.

Just when we had thought that the trial had focused on really private matters on the toxic and turbulent relationship and marriage of the Hollywood couple, these documents show that those were nothing compared to the private information they were willing to share with the public to win the defamation case for their own. Here are some of the most shocking facts that these sealed documents exposed.

Amber Heard was accused of being an escort

Some of the documents that Heard’s team managed to exclude at the trial were Depp’s accusations of her working as an escort before meeting Depp. His team also tried to submit sensible private photographs of the actress. The documents also talk about her working as an exotic dancer before meeting the actor which her attorneys opposed by saying that Depp was “attempting to frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms. Heard was at one time an escort.”

Texts between Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp

On Heard’s part, her team tried to submit some texts from 2016 between Johnny Depp and his friend Marilyn Manson. On these, Manson refers to an incident with his wife Lindsay Usich and says she “pulled and Amber on me,” also calling her an “Amber 2.0.” Usich had filed for a restraining order on Manson, something Heard did immediately when filing for divorce.

The texts also show Depp telling his friend “not to give her what she wants” and saying that this “sociopathic behavior... it is f...ing real, my brother!” Sometime later, Manson writes back to Depp asking for asylum “because I think the cops might be headed my way.”

Depp’s legal team managed to exclude these conversations with Marilyn Manson saying that these would be used to “smear Mr. Depp under a guilty by association theory.” They added that “Ms. Heard’s attempt to insert Marilyn Manson into this case lacks foundation and is wholly speculative and constitutes improper character evidence.”

Johnny Depp suffering from erectile dysfunction

Amber’s team also alleged that Johnny Depp suffered from erectile dysfunction and that this condition was “absolutely relevant to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp’s anger.” To these accusations, Depp’s team declared that Heard just wanted a “circus, and clearly intends to take this trial down a number of unnecessarily salacious rabbit holes, including and especially with respect to Mr. Depp’s medical history.”

Other facts that emerged on these unsealed documents were Amber and her sister Whitney’s previous relationships, some of them were excluded from the trial, and others were simply mentioned though none of them were called on the stand to testify.

