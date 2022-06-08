Johnny Depp’s lawyers may have hinted he might not collect the 8.35 millions

Camille Vazquez and Ben Chew, Johnny Depp’s star lawyers, gave a couple of interviews on television about what they call a great victory for the actor.

Right after the verdict was given in the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial, Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, appeared on several television shows to give her opinion on the jury’s decision and how Heard was dealing with it. It seems it’s now turning for Johnny Depp’s famous legal duo, Ben Chew and Camille Vazquez to do the same.

The now-famous attorneys spoke on Good Morning America about the possibility of floating a deal with Amber Heard that could spare her from paying the 8.35 million dollars in damages. Host George Stephanopoulos asked if there was any chance Johnny Depp would agree to reach an agreement with his ex-wife to drop the appeal intentions in exchange for the condonation of the debt. Ben Chew, simply said: “We obviously can’t disclose attorney-client communications, but as Mr. Depp testified… this was never about money for Mr. Depp. This was about restoring his reputation — and he’s done that. It was a total win for Johnny.”

“He was over the moon ... I feel that finally after six years he's gotten his life back.”



Johnny Depp’s lawyers Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew share the actor’s reaction to his legal victory in court against Amber Heard. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/9pe7ax2nSe — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 8, 2022

Although they didn’t clarify if a settlement like this is something the client would be considering or if it’s already on the table, Vazquez and Chew did say that for the past six years, the only goal while building the case was to bring back Depp’s life and let the truth out, the money is not important for the actor according to the popular lawyers.

When asked about what they thought about Heard’s statement about the case being a step back in how women can be treated in the courtroom, Camille Vazquez, explained that besides the work made by the legal team, the reason why the verdict favored him was mainly that the facts were “overwhelmingly positive for Johnny.” For the attorney, who has just gotten a huge promotion at her job, “we encourage any victim to come forward. Domestic violence doesn’t have a gender.”

Ben Chew added that Depp managed to connect with the jury by taking ownership of many toxic aspects of the relationship and thus presenting himself more humble compared to Heard, who “wasn’t taking accountability for anything, and that made a difference.”

