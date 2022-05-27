Why Johnny Depp has already won regardless of the jury’s verdict

He might’ve won the people’s support, but this could take us back some steps on matters of DV.

With both parties preparing their closing statements, the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial is finally reaching its end. After seven weeks (six weeks of actual trial), public opinion engaged in every single aspect of the trial with very clear support on one side, Johnny Depp’s side.

Ever since legal battles between the couple started, there’s been a wave of support for the Pirates of the Caribbean star. With viral hashtags like #justiceforjohnnydepp, it’s been clear that the public in general stand for his version of the story and have even become quite aggressive in making Amber Heard know they do not trust her.

In 2018, Amber Heard published an op-ed in The Washington Post where she described her experience as an alleged victim of domestic abuse. Although she never mentioned Depp in the article, the actor has claimed that, since then, his reputation was damaged, costing him the loss of contracts and projects. Back in 2020, Depp sued the British media outlet The Sun after a publication where they deemed him a ‘wife-beater,’ a suit he lost.

Now, he’s suing Amber Heard for defamation and is asking for 50 million dollars. Heard on her part, countersued Depp for 100 million, and after six long weeks, it’s now the jury’s turn to say who they believe is telling the truth. Still, their verdict doesn’t really determine on which side lies the truth, like us, they will opt for the one they thought was more convincing. And yet, it doesn’t matter really who wins this trial officially, if you really think about it, Depp has already won this, and he probably knows it.

Since day 1, fans have crowded at Fairfax Virginia for a chance to get a spot on the infamous trial, they have waited hours outside the court to have at least a glimpse of the actor, who has been seen greeting and waving for the crowds. On the contrary, whenever Heard has arrived or left court, she’s been received with insults or worse, the audience’s cold shoulder.

At the end of the day, a defamation case ends up being a popularity contest, and although the trial has followed all legal proceedings properly, what Johnny Depp wants is his image cleared so he can keep working. We can all say, he’s already got that, at least in the public’s eye. Do you think that with all the support he’s received on social media, movie studios won’t be having him back on the screen?

To put it into numbers, the aforementioned hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp has already over 7 BILLION views on TikTok! Heard, on the other hand, has only about 25 million. Not only that, most of the content on social media supporting Depp is based on the humiliation, and discredit of Heard. Memes, jokes, mockery, insults, and offensive recreations of her testimonies have become viral, and although we don’t know the truth for sure, we should be questioning why these attitudes are so problematic.

We don’t know who’s right or wrong in this case; who’s telling the truth or who’s lying. What we know is that this whole case has shown our true colors, how little empathy we can have, and how entitled we can feel at subjects that aren’t our business. This hunger for gossip we’ve demonstrated during these weeks is the reason why Johnny Depp has already won, but winning by allowing millions to humiliate the ‘opponent’ isn’t really that honorable if you ask me.

This isn’t either a pro-Heard analysis. We don’t really know what happened, but it’s certain that how this case was handled so publicly will affect future cases of domestic violence. Obviously, men do experience DV, no one is denying that, but seeing how this case worked will only open the door for other high-profile people, who have been rightfully accused, to seek a way out.

Yes, the Me Too movement has had its flaws, and, yes, it’s been used to damage innocent people, but more than improving this social system, with this case, we’re probably taking a lot of steps back in the movement.