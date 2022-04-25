Johnny Depp closes his testimony declaring he was a victim of domestic abuse

After four days on the stand Johnny Depp has finished testifying in the defamation case against Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp is finally done testifying in the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. As it has been explained since the beginning of the trial, Depp was first interrogated by his legal team, then it was time for Heard’s lawyers, who finished their inquiry today, and finally, Depp’s lawyers once again tackled some subjects discussed during the cross-examination.

Today was his fourth and final day on the stand where he discussed both with Heard’s attorney and his legal team what he’s been sustaining since the beginning; that it was him, not Heard, the victim of domestic abuse during their relationship and later on marriage.

Heard’s team finished their cross-examination process and kept using Depp’s addiction and violent text with his friends as the main evidence against him, which per the law he could only answer with yes and no without giving further explanation. Depp’s team went back to those evidence to give him the chance to expand on them. He talked about how the only person besides Heard who had a problem with his substance abuse was himself and that the only person that suffered from it was again him alone.

His team went back to the violent texts he wrote in which he describes hypothetical violent scenarios with Heard and explained that those texts were sent to his friend Paul Bettany and that more than being a description of something he wanted to do, the text was a joke taken by one of Monty Python’s skits about burning witches. He then expanded on his relationship with Bettany, who is expected to testify in the upcoming days, and how Heard didn’t like him because of their closeness.

They also went back to some of the audio recordings showing some arguments the couple had showing, in most of them, how Depp is constantly telling Heard he wants to call it quits to which she reacts emotionally escalating the fight. One of the most shocking recordings is one where Amber is telling Depp not to cut himself. When asked what had happened during that argument, Johnny simply said, he was already “broken,” that he had given her everything but her blood. He told her to cut her or he would; he just wanted it all to be over.

Finally, Depp’s attorney brought back an already famous recording in which Amber condescendingly urges him to tell the world that he, a man, is a victim of domestic violence. When his attorney asked “and what did you say when she said ‘tell them I, Johnny Depp, am a victim of domestic violence’?” Depp replied “I said yes, l am.” There were no further questions, and with that statement, Johnny Depp ended his testimony.

Depp’s team then called for their next witness, Ben King, who worked for Depp in London and Australia and who was present during the altercation that made Depp lose his finger. He spoke about his duties while working with Depp and how both the actor and Heard were with him, as well as the fights he witnessed. He also stated that, during the time he worked for the couple, he never saw Depp drinking while Amber would drink every single day. He then went on to describe what he saw during the finger altercation and how it was he who found the tip of Depp’s finger. King finished his testimony and tomorrow the court will start with a brand new witness on the stand.

