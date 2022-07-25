Johnny Depp follows Amber Heard’s appeal attempt by counter filing one himself

The actor believes it’s time for both parties to move on with their lives. Still, he filed a counter appeal hours after Heard filed hers.

Just hours after Amber Heard gave official notice of her intention to appeal the verdict given by the jury and judge, Johnny Depp’s team filed a counter appeal for the only account ruled in Heard’s favor for a 2 million-dollars compensation.

A couple of weeks ago, Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft filed a motion to dismiss the trial where she was found guilty of defamation in all but one charge. Judge Penney Azcarate, in charge of the six-week trial, dismissed the motion telling the Aquaman actress that her request had no grounds.

After that failed attempt, Heard’s only choice is to appeal. However, to do so, under Virginia law, she has to pay a 10.35 million-dollars bond plus a 6% fee. It is still unknown if Amber Heard has gathered the amount to proceed with the appeal; her legal team had declared after the verdict was announced that she doesn’t have the money to pay Depp.

Now that she’s notified of her attempt to appeal, a close source to Johnny Depp declared that “if Ms. Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all relevant legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal.”

The source also claimed that Depp wants all this business to be over and that it’s “time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal.” Amber Heard had given a similar speech on an Instagram post, but it seems that she’s determined to take this situation to the very end.

So far, Heard’s team hasn’t commented on Depp’s appeal motion. But what is certain is that we’ll be hearing more about this high-profile case for a long time.

